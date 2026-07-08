KEENON Showcased its "General-Purpose + Specialized" Robot Ecosystem at LEAP East 2026

HONG KONG, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, showcased its humanoid and specialized robot portfolio at LEAP East 2026, held from July 8 to 10.

As one of the world's most influential technology events, LEAP made its first expansion beyond Saudi Arabia with its Asia-Pacific debut in Hong Kong. The inaugural LEAP East brought together more than 300 exhibitors, over 300 speakers, thousands of global attendees, and more than 200 confirmed investors.

At the event, KEENON presented a series of real-world service scenarios, including a robotic café, retail interaction zone, guest reception experience, delivery services, and smart cleaning demonstrations. Through these scenario-based presentations, KEENON demonstrated its "general-purpose humanoid robot + specialized robot" strategy and highlighted how robots can take on practical, role-based tasks in commercial environments.

A Robotic Café Powered by Humanoid Service

At the KEENON booth, visitors experienced a robotic café created in collaboration with NOWWA Coffee, one of the world's top five coffee chain brands. After placing an order through an iPad, visitors watched KEENON's humanoid robot independently complete the full coffee-making workflow, including cup handling, coffee extraction, and final delivery.

Acting as a "specially appointed barista," XMAN-R1 completed the process without human intervention, demonstrating KEENON's capabilities in multi-step task planning, precise force control, and safe human-robot interaction.

Retail Interaction: From Object Recognition to Dexterous Grasping

In the retail interaction area, KEENON presented a claw machine scenario. The humanoid robot identified the target prize, performed precise grasping and manipulation, and completed the interaction for visitors. This demonstration highlighted the robot's capabilities in visual recognition, spatial positioning, dexterous operation, and real-time decision-making, while also showing how humanoid robots can create engaging experiences in retail and commercial entertainment settings.

These humanoid service scenarios are powered by KEENON's self-developed KOM 2.0, the world's first VLA model designed for the service industry, as well as KEENON ProS, a role-based vertical model built on top of KOM 2.0. Together, these technologies enable robots to quickly acquire task-specific skills and perform real service duties. Even in the face of unexpected interference or equipment abnormalities, the robots can make autonomous judgments and respond in real time, demonstrating reliability and stability in dynamic commercial settings.

Specialized Robots Complete the Service Loop

In addition to humanoid robots, KEENON also showcased its specialized service robots, including the flagship T10 delivery robot and C40 cleaning robot.

The T10 demonstrated its high payload capacity and narrow-aisle mobility, with a 40kg carrying capacity and a 59cm slim body designed for complex commercial spaces. Equipped with a 360-degree panoramic perception system, T10 can flexibly avoid obstacles and deliver items accurately in crowded environments.

The C40 cleaning robot showcased integrated cleaning capabilities for small and medium-sized commercial spaces. With KEENON's triple-roller brush design, C40 improves cleaning efficiency and supports sweeping, scrubbing, vacuuming, and dust mopping in one machine. Its rapid-drying capability also helps reduce the risk of slippery floors after cleaning.

Together, the humanoid robots and specialized robots demonstrated how different robot types can collaborate across service workflows, forming a complete "general-purpose + specialized" service loop.

Interactive Humanoid Experiences Draw Visitor Attention

The booth also featured interactive humanoid experiences. KEENON's bipedal humanoid robot XMAN-F1 greeted visitors with gestures such as waving and heart-shaped hand movements, taking on a guest reception role. Meanwhile, the small-size humanoid robot XMAN-L1 delivered dance performances and close-range interactions with visitors. A photo zone was also set up at the booth, allowing attendees to take pictures with KEENON humanoid robots and experience embodied intelligent services in an immersive way.

About KEENON

Founded in 2010, KEENON Robotics has built one of the world's largest commercial service robot deployment networks. With full-stack self-developed technologies and an integrated R&D, manufacturing, and supply chain system, KEENON has developed a comprehensive robot portfolio covering humanoid robots, delivery robots, cleaning robots, and other commercial service robots.

To date, KEENON has shipped more than 100,000 robots worldwide, with deployments in over 70 countries and regions. According to IDC, KEENON ranks No.1 globally in shipment share, accounting for 22.7% of the global market.

KEENON's participation at LEAP East 2026 highlighted its commercial deployment capabilities and technological innovation in embodied service robotics. Through its differentiated "general-purpose humanoid + specialized robot" strategy, KEENON continues to expand the boundaries of intelligent service scenarios, enabling robots to adapt to diverse commercial roles and integrate into everyday life.

Looking ahead, KEENON will continue to advance its full-stack technology capabilities and promote large-scale, scenario-based deployment of embodied robots, empowering the global service industry and unlocking new forms of future service.

SOURCE KEENON Robotics