Kerry Expands Customer Co-Creation Centre in Bangkok to Support Taste and Beverage Innovation

BANGKOK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry, a global leader in taste and nutrition, recently opened an expanded Customer Co-Creation facility in Bang Na, Bangkok, strengthening the company's capacity to foster creative innovation partnerships with customers in the region.

Kerry’s expanded Customer Co-Creation Centre in Bangkok was officiated by (from left) Vegin Dhiravegin, General Manager, Kerry Thailand; John Cahalane, President & CEO, Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa; and Mervyn Gribben, Vice President and General Manager, Kerry Southeast Asia

The new space features customer innovation suites, and a state-of-the-art beverage lab for applications in dairy, refreshing beverages and carbonated drinks. The Centre's technology and talent allows Kerry to support customers across the highly dynamic Southeast Asia region and elevate its reputation as a hub of taste, beverage and food innovation excellence.

Thailand's food and beverage industry is large and growing, with a market value anticipated to reach USD5.4m by 2027.[1] Factors driving growth include higher incomes, recovering tourism and a shift towards healthier food options.

The Thai beverage market is a significant contributor to the overall sector, expected to grow from USD4.4 billion in 2022 to USD6.7 billion by 2025.[2] Thailand is the world's largest exporter of other prepared meat with USD3.1 billion in exports in 2022.[3]

Kerry has been present in Thailand since 2002. Through consumer insight-driven innovation and a wide portfolio of science-backed technologies, Kerry has played an instrumental role in delivering taste and nutrition solutions across sectors including beverages, meats, and food service, and establishing itself as a strong solutions partner through its globally connected, locally led teams.

In addition to the Co-Creation Centre, Kerry operates a manufacturing site in Bangpoo, Thailand. This Center of Excellence for meat technology supports customers in Southeast Asia as well as Japan and the United Kingdom, demonstrating rigor to food quality and safety to meet export needs.

Commented Vegin Dhiravegin, General Manager of Kerry Thailand: "Kerry's new office and Co-Creation Centre is a critical asset in the company's mission to drive growth and success in Thailand's high-potential market and build on our strong relationship with customers. With this investment, Kerry is well-positioned to lead in the beverage sector, and deliver more impactful co-creation partnerships and innovation that will shape the future of the industry. I am confident this space will bring us new opportunities and successes."

