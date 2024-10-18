Kerry Logistics Network Garners Three Accolades at the HKQAA Green and Sustainable Finance Awards 2024

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is honoured to receive three accolades for its contributions to sustainable finance and commitment to Environment, Social and Governance ('ESG') by the Hong Kong Green and Sustainable Finance Awards 2024 (the 'Awards'), organised by the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency ('HKQAA').

KLN has won the Outstanding Award for Green and Sustainable Loan Issuer (Logistics Services Industry) - Visionary Sustainability-linked Loan Performance Metrics, while Ellis Cheng, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of KLN, was conferred the Leadership Award for Green and Sustainable Finance Development, and Ivy Wong, Group Director of Human Resources and Administration of KLN, received the Strategist Award for Green and Sustainable Finance Development.

Ellis Cheng, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of KLN, said, "We would like to express our gratitude to the HKQAA for recognising KLN's dedication to sustainable social development and green finance. At KLN, we do our utmost to conduct our business in a socially responsible manner and strive to drive positive change. The recent syndicated Sustainability-linked & Social Term Loan Facility we have obtained demonstrates our commitment to social contributions and sustainable finance. Going forward, we will continue to implement sustainable logistics solutions and take a proactive approach towards bringing lasting and constructive impact to society."

KLN has recently signed a five-year HK$1 billion syndicated Sustainability-linked & Social Term Loan Facility, which is a first-of-its-kind ESG-linked syndicated loan structure in the Asia Pacific. Under the terms of the Facility, KLN is to invest in social initiatives to generate positive impact to the communities it serves across Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. Other social targets include a list of eligible social projects providing access to employment, essential services and affordable basic infrastructure.

The Awards are organised by HKQAA to commend significant achievements in generating positive sustainability impacts and to promote the issuance of green and sustainability related financial instruments, recognising accomplishments in the areas of green & sustainable finance, net-zero contribution, climate risk disclosure and ESG disclosure contribution, and ESG ecosystem development.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 60 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue of over HK$47.4 billion in 2023. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

About the Hong Kong Green and Sustainable Finance Awards

To encourage more issuance of green and sustainability related financial instruments, and support Hong Kong's development into a green and sustainable finance hub in the region, HKQAA has launched the Hong Kong Green and Sustainable Finance Awards 2024. With the theme of "Facilitate Sustainable Finance Development, Promote Climate Risk & ESG Disclosure", we will roll out recognition awards related to Green & Sustainable Finance, Net-Zero Contribution, Climate Risk Disclosure, ESG Disclosure and ESG Ecosystem. We aim to promote the sustainable development of businesses and society as a whole.

