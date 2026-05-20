KLN Continues to Support Global Customers' Supply Chain Shifts with Proven China-Hong Kong Hybrid Logistics Solutions

HONG KONG, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLN Logistics Group Limited ("KLN"; Stock Code: 0636.HK) continues to support multinational corporations in their supply chain shifts with its proven China-Hong Kong hybrid logistics solutions, delivering cost efficiencies without compromising service quality. Building on its track record, KLN has successfully relocated the operations for a heritage European confectioner, a global fast-food giant and a leading international paper distributor into the Greater Bay Area earlier this year.

Developed through its extensive operational experience, KLN's hybrid logistics model integrates bonded warehousing, cross-border transportation, customs clearance and digital visibility into a scalable, end-to-end solution. With expanded facilities in Yantian, Shenzhen, the model now includes frozen food handling for F&B customers, alongside real‑time coordination via control towers in two cities, ensuring consistent speed, reliability and service performance.

A key strength of the hybrid logistics solutions lies in KLN's Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) status, complemented by its established partnership with customs authorities in both Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland. The AEO accreditation ensures priority customs clearance and minimal inspection, enabling same-day and next-day deliveries while supporting lean inventory strategies and rapid replenishment.

Samuel Lau, Managing Director - Integrated Logistics of KLN, said, "Our China-Hong Kong hybrid logistics model delivers significant cost savings for our key accounts by optimising inventory and simplifying cross‑border flows while maintaining high service standards and enabling greater resilience. With dedicated facilities in Qianhai and Yantian, Shenzhen, we now support a wider range of customers, enabling seamless cross‑border operations and efficient, cost‑effective outcomes."

Looking ahead, KLN remains committed to supporting international customers with agile, resilient and future-ready logistics solutions, helping them unlock greater value from the China-Hong Kong corridor.

KLN continues to support multinational corporations in their supply chain shifts with its proven China-Hong Kong hybrid logistics solutions, delivering cost efficiencies without compromising service quality.

About KLN Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Chinese Mainland, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue* of over HK$56 billion in 2025. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

* For continuing operations only

SOURCE KLN Logistics Group Limited