KLN Announces Executive Appointments to Accelerate Global Growth

HONG KONG, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLN Logistics Group Limited ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) today announced three strategic executive appointments aimed at accelerating its global expansion and strengthening its financial resilience, workforce transformation and long-term sustainable growth.

Davis Cho has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of KLN, effective 1 April 2026, and will be appointed Executive Director, effective 21 May 2026. He brings over 25 years of experience in accounting, finance and internal controls, with deep expertise in financial governance and strategic oversight. Prior to joining KLN, he was a partner in the Assurance division at PricewaterhouseCoopers from 2011 to 2026. In his new role, Davis will work closely with the Board in enhancing KLN's financial discipline and supporting its global growth strategy.

Helena Shen joined KLN as Chief Human Resources Officer on 23 February 2026. She brings extensive international experience across Asia and Europe and has held senior HR leadership roles at multinational corporations. With a strong track record in workforce transformation, mergers and acquisitions integration, and employee engagement, she will help shape KLN's culture and align its talent strategy and HR operating model with the company's long-term business goals.

Wong Siew Loong, Chief Operating Officer of KLN, will be appointed Executive Director with effect from 21 May 2026. In his leadership role, he oversees the company's global operations, driving operational integration and service excellence across markets. Since joining KLN, he has played a pivotal role in enhancing growth, efficiency and scalability, and in leading the KLN 2.0 transformation across the network. With over 25 years of experience in the global transportation and logistics industry, he brings a strong track record of leadership and innovation to the Board.

Commenting on the appointments, Vic Cheung, Executive Director and CEO of KLN, said, "These appointments underscore our commitment to building a resilient and forward-looking organisation. Siew Loong, Davis and Helena bring complementary strengths that will be instrumental in advancing our transformation journey as we continue to build a global supply chain powerhouse.

He added, "On behalf of the Management Team, I would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Ellis Cheng, our outgoing CFO and Executive Director, for strengthening the company's financial foundation and driving growth during his tenure. We are pleased that he will continue to support KLN as an advisor, and we wish him all the best in his retirement."

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About KLN Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Chinese Mainland, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue* of over HK$56 billion in 2025. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

* For continuing operations only

SOURCE KLN Logistics Group Limited