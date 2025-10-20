KLN Drives Libya's Wellhead Platform A Project Toward Completion, One of the Mediterranean Sea's Largest Offshore EPCI Projects to Bolster Energy Infrastructure

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KLN Logistics Group Limited ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK), through its division KLN Project, today announced significant progress on the Wellhead Platform A (WHPA) project in Libya's Bahr Essalam field. As consortium leader appointed by Mellitah Oil & Gas Company, KLN is spearheading one of the Mediterranean Sea's largest offshore Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) projects, valued at over HK$10 billion.

The WHPA platform, designed to enhance Libya's offshore infrastructure and support Europe's energy supply, commenced in early 2024 and is scheduled for completion in 2027. The project achieved a major milestone between June and July 2025 with the "first cut" for fabrication of the topside, jacket and living quarters — key components of the 20,000-ton gas production platform now in advanced construction stages.

Marco Oriolo, CEO of Global Industrial Projects of KLN Project, said, "Two years into leading the WHPA project, we are proud of its progress toward delivery. This milestone underscores KLN's capabilities and expertise in delivering complex offshore projects with a focus on safety, quality and efficiency. Our consortium remains aligned to deliver a platform critical to regional energy resilience."

KLN's responsibilities encompass project oversight, procurement of specialised equipment and coordination of offshore installations. Its integrated approach to project management, engineering and logistics ensures the initiative remains on track for timely delivery.

KLN Project, an expert in large-scale energy and infrastructure projects across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, continues to expand its portfolio. The WHPA project aligns with KLN's strategy to meet growing demand for sustainable infrastructure and energy transition through tailored, end-to-end solutions. KLN's industrial project business is expected to be a key driver of its revenue and profit growth in the near future.

