Knoll Explores Total Design with Thailand's Design Community in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoll brought its enduring design philosophy to Bangkok with an intimate evening of conversation and exchange, bringing together leaders from Thailand's architecture and design community to explore the lasting relevance of Florence Knoll's concept of Total Design.

Hosted in Bangkok and presented in partnership with Pergo, part of CHANINTR Group, the event examined how Florence Knoll's multidisciplinary approach, integrating furniture, architecture, textiles, and space planning, continues to influence contemporary practice across workplaces, hospitality, and public environments.

A distinguished panel of design leaders shared their perspectives on Knoll's design legacy and its relevance within today's global and regional context:

- Ms Sarinrath Kamolratanapiboon, CEO, DWP

- Ms Theeranuj Karnasuta Wongwaisayawan, Managing Director, IA49

- Mr Chanintr Sirisant, CEO, CHANINTR

- Alexandra Ramundi, Workplace Strategist, MillerKnoll

Moderated by Jeremy Smart, editor-in-chief of Design Anthology and an internationally respected design commentator, the discussion explored how Florence Knoll's Total Design philosophy remains a powerful framework for creating cohesive, human-centred environments. From Knoll's modernist foundations to the realities of contemporary practice in Southeast Asia, the conversation highlighted design as both a cultural and strategic force.

Reflecting on the partnership and local relevance of the event, Chanintr Sirisant, CEO, CHANINTR, said: "Knoll's approach to design has always been grounded in clarity, purpose, and integrity, values that strongly resonate within the Thai design community. Hosting this conversation in Bangkok allowed us to connect global design thinking with local practice, and to explore how Total Design continues to inform meaningful, long-lasting environments today."

The panel also reflected on sustainability, longevity, and the value of specifying enduring design, themes that strongly resonate in the Thai market, where craftsmanship, materiality, and thoughtful reuse are increasingly central to architectural discourse.

Praveen Muppidi, Senior Regional Director, South Asia & South East Asia, MillerKnoll, added: "Southeast Asia is an increasingly important region for the MillerKnoll collective, and Thailand plays a key role in that growth. Bringing Knoll's Total Design philosophy into conversation with local designers is not about introducing something new, but about reconnecting with principles that continue to shape thoughtful, human-centred design across markets."

The event brought together architects, interior designers, and industry leaders for an evening of insight, dialogue, and connection, set against a curated presentation of Knoll's iconic modernist and contemporary pieces.

As Knoll continues to expand its presence across Southeast Asia, events such as this underscore the brand's commitment to engaging local design communities and reinforcing its role as a leader in modern architectural design.

