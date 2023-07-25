Koike (M) Sdn. Bhd. and Na Chin Teong Celebrate Double Triumph at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Malaysia

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive assembly and manufacturer Koike (M) Sdn. Bhd. and its Managing Director Na Chin Teong received the Corporate Excellence and Master Entrepreneur Awards respectively at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 Malaysia. Organized annually by regional NGO Enterprise Asia in 16 markets, the APEA is one of the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence and the largest award networking platform in Asia.

Incorporated in 1992 and headquartered in Port Klang, Selangor, Malaysia, Koike (M) Sdn. Bhd. is part of Koike Corporation Limited, Japan which owns 60% of the company. Koike (M) Sdn. Bhd.'s mission is to become a conglomerate company with diverse businesses, ensuring growth and sustainability alongside resilience to any business turbulence. The company's objective is to enjoy stable growth for the benefit of all employees and in compliance with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).

Intially, Koike (M) Sdn. Bhd. was in the business of packing heavy machinery using the Japan Industrial System (JIS). However, the company was gradually appointed as a third-party provider of logistic services. To further enhance its business, Koike (M) Sdn. Bhd. acquired a manufacturing company of precision parts for various industries including healthcare, semiconductors, etc.

Today, Koike (M) Sdn. Bhd. has expanded its business into warehousing, logistics, the assembly of 2-wheeler automotive parts, plating and manufacturing, automotive design and development, global sourcing, and FMCG retail with a turnover of over RM 600 million in 2022. At the same time, the Group has expanded into more than 10 companies in Malaysia and South Asia.

Koike (M) Sdn. Bhd.'s pioneer, Na Chin Teong, has been leading the Group as its Managing Director. Na Chin Teong started his career at Koike Corporation Limited, Japan where he worked as a part-timer during his university studies. Upon graduating from Waseda University, he was reassigned back to the company's Malaysia branch. Koike (M) Sdn. Bhd.'s openness to always exploring business diversification is attributed to Na Chin Teong's remarkable leadership.

Throughout the years, Koike (M) Sdn. Bhd. continuously rationalizes its operations and drives further cost optimization to ease the pressure of a margin squeeze arising from inflationary pressure. All these efforts support the bottom line and allow for further expansion and diversification. Despite the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic where Movement Control Orders and lockdowns were imposed, Koike (M) Sdn. Bhd. managed to achieve reasonable growth in sales during the period. In fact, the slowdown of business activities during the Covid-19 pandemic has provided an opportunity for its management to rationalize the cost of its operation, review and reset the company direction.

The company also strongly and strictly complies with various rules and regulations in its business dealings. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the company reviewed and improved its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, Fraud Prevention Policy, Anti-Bribery, and Anti-Corruption Policy. The new handbook will underpin the governance framework for all employees, suppliers, and customers. Koike (M) Sdn. Bhd. is committed to ethical corporate governance, guided by principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity, and aligned with the standards of the relevant regulatory frameworks and best industrial practices.

Koike (M) Sdn. Bhd. has come a long way with its businesses successfully blossoming internationally into having offices in Japan, Hong Kong, China, Indonesia, Thailand, and Cambodia. The wide geographical footprint and sectoral diversification helped to weather the risks while being in a good position to capture opportunities in Asia Pacific's growth. The company wishes to further expand with its new partners as long as it is aligned with its company strategy. Moving forward, Koike (M) Sdn. Bhd. shall continue to exercise prudence in its business dealing to penetrate the worldwide market.

Media Contact

Ms Wong Poh Ern

Enterprise Asia

(60) 3 7803 0312

[email protected]

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia, and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for the future generation. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

SOURCE Enterprise Asia