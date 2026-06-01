Korea Town by Boutiqaat Launches Its Eighth Store at The Avenues Mall, Reinforcing Regional Growth Strategy

Korea Town strengthens its position as a leading destination for Korean beauty in the region

Opening at The Avenues marks a strategic milestone in Korea Town's regional expansion journey

Hasan: Adding 22 new Korean brands during Q1 2026 reflects our commitment to growth and innovation

Hasan: Boutiqaat's investment in Korea Town is accelerating expansion plans across the GCC

Hasan: We remain focused on building strategic relationships with leading Korean brands, offering 250+ Korean brands

KUWAIT CITY, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new step that reflects its accelerating expansion strategy across the region, Korea Town by Boutiqaat announced the opening of its eighth store at The Avenues, a leading retail destination in the Middle East. The launch marks a significant milestone in the brand's vision to strengthen its presence in the K-beauty sector and expand its reach across regional markets.

Koreatown_The Avenue Mall

The opening ceremony welcomed officials and representatives from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kuwait, alongside influencers and beauty enthusiasts, reflecting the growing connection between K-beauty and Gulf consumers. The launch also aligns with Boutiqaat's investment strategy to position Korea Town as a leading regional destination for K-beauty and lifestyle products through strategic partnerships across the GCC.

Souha Hasan, General Manager at Korea Town, stated that the launch of the new store represents a strategic move aligned with the company's growth objectives and commitment to reaching wider customer segments across the region.

She said: "Opening at The Avenues is a major milestone in our expansion journey and reflects growing demand for K-beauty products across Gulf markets. Through Boutiqaat's investment in Korea Town, we are accelerating our growth plans and preparing for expansion."

Hasan added that Korea Town remains focused on building strategic relationships with leading K-beauty brands, enabling it to deliver a portfolio tailored to consumer preferences.

She also revealed that Korea Town achieved key milestones during Q1 of 2026, including the addition of 22 new Korean brands to its portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to bringing K-beauty innovations to the region.

Today, Korea Town offers more than 250 Korean brands across skincare, makeup, haircare, body care, and lifestyle categories, positioning it as one of the largest specialized K-beauty destinations in the region.

The company confirmed that its next phase will focus on expanding into Gulf markets, supported by strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening its regional footprint.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Boutiqaat Group for Perfumes and Cosmetics