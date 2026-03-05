KPJ Healthcare Launches First Neuroscience and Stroke Centre of Excellence at DSH2 under KPJ Health System

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KPJ Healthcare Berhad ("KPJ Healthcare" or "the Group") today launched its first Neuroscience and Stroke Centre of Excellence ("CoE") at Damansara Specialist Hospital 2 ("DSH2"), marking the second Centre of Excellence established under the KPJ Health System ("KPJHS") and expanding the Group's specialised capability in complex neurological and stroke care.

[Sixth from Left] YBhg. Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim, President and Chief Executive, Johor Corporation (JCorp) and Chairman of KPJ Healthcare University together with [Sixth from Right] Mr Chin Keat Chyuan, President and Managing Director of KPJ Healthcare, [Fifth from Left] Prof Dato’ Dr Hanafiah Harunarashid, Chief Medical Director of KPJ Healthcare, [Fifth from Right] Dr Nor Liyana Khairuddin, Chief Executive Officer of Damansara Specialist Hospital 2 and Consultants of DSH2 taking a commemorative photo at the DSH2 Neuroscience and Stroke Centre of Excellence launch.

The establishment of the Neuroscience and Stroke CoE advances KPJHS by extending structured clinical pathways into high-acuity specialties that require rapid coordination across emergency care, imaging, intensive care and rehabilitation. This development reflects the Group's continued focus on strengthening specialised services while maintaining consistent standards of care across its network.

The Centre brings together multidisciplinary teams across neurology, neurosurgery, emergency medicine, radiology, intensive care and rehabilitation within a coordinated system designed for neurological emergencies. This integrated model enables faster decision-making, timely intervention and continuity of care throughout the critical stages of stroke treatment and recovery.

Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim, President and Chief Executive of Johor Corporation (JCorp) and Chairman of KPJ Healthcare University said, "The establishment of this Centre of Excellence marks another important step in our journey to build the KPJ Health System as a fully integrated ecosystem that connects hospitals, education and research. By strengthening clinical protocols, advancing innovation and continuously benchmarking ourselves against global leaders, we are building a system that delivers better outcomes for patients while remaining future-ready. Our aspiration is clear: to ensure KPJ Healthcare not only keeps pace with global standards, but steadily positions itself among the institutions shaping the future of healthcare in the region."

Chin Keat Chyuan, President and Managing Director of KPJ Healthcare said, "This Centre strengthens our operational capability in managing complex neurological emergencies within a coordinated system framework. By aligning specialised facilities, clinical expertise and structured governance, we ensure timely intervention and continuity of care in line with our commitment to Care for Life."

The DSH2 CoE delivers an integrated stroke pathway from immediate activation in the Emergency Department through hyperacute intervention, critical care and structured early rehabilitation. The Centre provides 24-hour access to advanced CT and MRI imaging, as well as mechanical thrombectomy services to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases. DSH2 has achieved door-to-needle thrombolysis, a clot-dissolving treatment for eligible patients, within 60 minutes through coordinated hyperacute workflows aligned to international benchmarks.

The Centre aligns its protocol-driven stroke and critical care with evidence-based medicine and Mayo Clinic Care Network ("MCCN") standards, including adoption of the CERTAIN ("Checklist for Early Recognition and Treatment of Acute Illness and Injury") critical care framework to support standardised ICU workflows and structured clinical oversight in managing complex neurological emergencies including stroke Through its MCCN membership, DSH2 also has access to clinical benchmarking resources and knowledge exchange that support continuous quality improvement in stroke and neurological care.

Rehabilitation begins early within the acute phase and involves personalised neurorehabilitation supported by standardised clinical assessments, a dedicated Activities of Daily Living ("ADL") Lab and robotic-assisted therapy to support functional recovery and long-term independence. A dedicated Stroke Nurse Navigator provides a single point of coordination for patients and families, ensuring continuity from emergency admission through rehabilitation and post-discharge follow-up.

Beyond acute stroke care, the Centre strengthens subspecialty capability in movement disorders and Parkinson's disease, supported by neurology and neurosurgery expertise and future Deep Brain Stimulation capability. SMART Ward features and PACS-enabled digital integration support real-time monitoring, documentation and multidisciplinary coordination.

The CoE framework serves as a reference model for neuro and stroke service development across the KPJ network. Beyond clinical services, the Centre supports structured education and training initiatives and contributes to clinical research in neurology and stroke management under KPJHS. It also supports the ongoing development of digitally enabled stroke care solutions in collaboration with KPJ Healthcare University, reinforcing the Group's commitment to advancing innovation in neurological care.

The launch forms part of KPJ Healthcare's roadmap to establish 15 Centres of Excellence by 2030 under KPJHS.

About KPJ Healthcare Berhad

KPJ Healthcare operates 30 hospitals across Malaysia and four Ambulatory Care Centres, serving 3.3 million patients annually with 1,491 medical consultants. Nineteen hospitals are accredited by MSQH and four by JCI. As Malaysia's first private healthcare provider to establish an Academic Health System, KPJHS integrates practice, education and research & innovation to drive clinical excellence and patient experience. Beyond hospitals, KPJ Healthcare operates Klinik Waqaf An-Nur (KWAN) clinics, dialysis centres and mobile clinics nationwide, and offers more than 40 academic programmes at KPJ Healthcare University (KPJU). KPJ Healthcare has been a constituent of the Bursa Malaysia FTSE4Good Index since 2016.

