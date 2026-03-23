KuCoin Brings "Guided into the Future" to Life at Tomorrowland Winter, Connecting Music, Culture, and Trust

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, officially made its debut at Tomorrowland Winter, bringing its "Guided into the Future" campaign to life through immersive on-site activations in Alpe d'Huez.

The opening day featured KuCoin's visual festival presence across the mountain, the appearance of the 12 KuCoin Guardians, and the opening of KuCoin Base Point in the Main Festival Area. Together, these experiences brought KuCoin's brand philosophy into the live festival setting and created new ways for festivalgoers to engage with the brand.

Marking the first major live activation under KuCoin's global partnership with Tomorrowland, this also reflected the broader values behind the collaboration: community, creativity, and trust. Through music, culture, and immersive storytelling, KuCoin and Tomorrowland brought a shared vision of connection and trust to life for a global audience.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative digital-asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet.

Recognized by Forbes and Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to top-tier security. KuCoin continues expanding its regulated footprint under CEO BC Wong, building a reliable and trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com

SOURCE KuCoin