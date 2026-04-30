KuCoin Web3 Brings Hundreds of Ondo Tokenized Stocks to Its Self-Custodial Wallet

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin Web3 today announced that KuCoin Web3 Wallet has integrated Ondo Global Markets, the largest tokenized stocks platform globally, expanding its asset coverage beyond native in-wallet perpetual trading to include tokenized real-world assets. Through the integration, users can more conveniently access 260+ TradFi-linked onchain assets, including tokenized U.S. equities and ETFs, within a self-custodial wallet experience.

As real-world assets become an increasingly important part of the on-chain economy, the integration presents a practical model for a self-custodial wallet that reduces reliance on intermediaries without compromising user control. By bringing crypto-native assets, native perps, and tokenized securities into one interface, KuCoin Web3 Wallet continues to strengthen its role as a more unified gateway to on-chain markets. This further reinforces KuCoin Web3 Wallet's positioning as a secure and user-friendly decentralized wallet, evolving into a unified access layer for seamless multi-chain management across both crypto-native and real-world asset markets.

The integration further enhances KuCoin Web3 Wallet's product capabilities by enabling users to discover, view, and access Ondo-supported tokenized securities directly within the wallet, including Nvidia, Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Amazon, as well as ETFs tied to gold, silver, and the Nasdaq. Users can manage both crypto assets and TradFi-linked onchain assets from a single entry point, reducing the friction often associated with brokerage-style onboarding and multi-platform navigation. The experience currently supports Ethereum and BNB Chain, while preserving the core benefits of self-custody and offering a more accessible path to global market participation. Trading generally follows a 24/5 schedule aligned with the U.S. market.

Gas Meng, Lead of KuCoin Web3 Wallet Operation, said,

"This integration reflects our broader view of what a wallet should become: not only a tool for custody and connectivity, but a trusted access point to a wider range of on-chain financial opportunities. By bringing tokenized U.S. securities into KuCoin Web3 Wallet, we are giving users a more unified experience where crypto assets and traditional finance-linked assets can be accessed side by side, with self-custody remaining at the center."

Min Lin, Managing Director, Global Business Development, Ondo Finance added:

"With over 260 tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs now accessible directly in KuCoin's Web3 Wallet, millions of crypto-native users can expand their onchain portfolio to include the same equities they'd find on traditional brokerages. What once required a brokerage account is now available to everyone."

Ondo Finance is a leading infrastructure provider focused on tokenized real-world assets, bringing institutional-grade financial products onchain through compliant structures. Ondo Global Markets, its tokenized securities platform, serves as an issuance and redemption layer for publicly traded U.S. stocks and ETFs, enabling users to gain economic exposure through blockchain-based tokens that can be held, transferred, and accessed via onchain interfaces.

For KuCoin Web3 Wallet, this integration represents a continued expansion of wallet-native trading and asset access, following the launch of native in-wallet perpetual trading.

About KuCoin Web3 Wallet

KuCoin Web3 Wallet is a decentralized, non-custodial, multichain wallet built for security and onchain alpha. Swap seamlessly across networks with a built-in cross-chain DEX aggregator, trade wallet-native perpetuals powered by Hyperliquid, and access tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), including U.S. equities and ETFs, directly within your wallet. Spot early opportunities with Smart Money tools, explore 1,000+ DApps, and capture new token launches through a dedicated Airdrop Hub. Your all-in-one gateway to Crypto + TradFi in Web3.

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About Ondo Finance

Ondo Finance is a blockchain-based platform focused on tokenizing real-world assets and bringing institutional-quality financial products onchain. By bridging traditional finance and decentralized infrastructure, Ondo aims to make capital markets more accessible, transparent, and efficient. Learn more at: https://ondo.finance/

About Ondo Global Markets

Ondo Global Markets is an issuance and redemption platform for tokenized publicly traded U.S. stocks and ETFs. It enables investors outside the United States to gain economic exposure to these assets by minting, transferring, and redeeming securities-backed tokens. Each token is fully backed by the corresponding stock or ETF (together with cash in transit).

SOURCE KuCoin