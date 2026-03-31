KVB Futures Marks 1st Anniversary, Sustaining Growth Amid Indonesia's Expanding and Competitive Forex Market

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia's retail trading and investment landscape is rapidly expanding, driven by rising financial literacy, digital adoption, and growing interest in global markets. As more individuals explore forex and multi-asset trading, the brokerage industry is becoming increasingly dynamic and competitive.

KVB Futures Anniversary

KVB Futures, marking its 1st anniversary in Indonesia, has contributed to this ecosystem through digital innovation, client-focused services, and competitive trading solutions tailored to the local market. Over the past year, the firm has strengthened engagement with Indonesia's trading community through offline events and client gatherings, fostering relationships and understanding local traders' needs. These efforts reflect KVB Futures' commitment to a client-centric approach and a more informed trading environment.

Looking ahead, KVB Futures plans to expand market engagement through additional offline initiatives, strategic collaborations, and educational activities to support the growth of Indonesia's trading community. In today's transparent industry, broker differentiation relies on credibility, consistency, and the long-term value delivered to clients.

As part of its growth strategy, KVB Futures was listed in the Best Broker directory on Investing.com and recognised by Indonesia's regulator, Bappebti, achieving the Best Broker Grade A++ 2025. These honours highlight the company's strong performance, compliance, and competitiveness within the domestic derivatives market.

According to the President Director of KVB Futures:

"The trading market in Indonesia is becoming increasingly mature and competitive. Clients now have broader access to information and broker comparisons. We build long-term trust through consistent service quality, strong execution infrastructure, and responsible trading practices. Sustainable growth can only be achieved through credibility."

KVB Futures continues to strengthen its service foundation and uphold high operational standards, aiming to deliver consistent value, foster long-term client relationships, and support sustainable growth.

Enhancing Client Value

To further engage clients, KVB Futures offers promotional programs:

Welcome Rewards – For new clients depositing at least $200

– For new clients depositing at least $200 SWAP Promotion – Competitive swaps on 12 popular instruments to reduce trading costs and enhance returns.

– Competitive swaps on 12 popular instruments to reduce trading costs and enhance returns. Lucky Draw Program – Appreciation initiative for active clients through raffle tickets from trading activity.

About us:

KVB Futures is a brokerage company providing forex and multi-asset trading services, focused on delivering innovative digital solutions, competitive trading conditions, and a client-centric approach. With a growing presence in Indonesia, KVB Futures aims to support traders through accessible technology and reliable trading infrastructure.

KVB Futures Contact

+62 851-1701-0756

[email protected]

SOURCE PT KVB Futures Indonesia