KVB Futures Indonesia Launches Market Connect 2026 to Promote Safe and Responsible Trading Literacy

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to advancing trading literacy in Indonesia, PT KVB Futures Indonesia officially launched Market Connect 2026, an educational roadshow that will be held in major cities across the country throughout the year. Jakarta marked the first stop of the series, designed to promote safe, regulated, and responsible futures trading through accessible education.

(Kick Off Market Connect KVB Futures June 2026)

Market Connect features discussions on industry regulations, risk management, trading technology, and global market developments, bringing together regulators, industry practitioners, and trading educators. The programme aims to strengthen participants' understanding of sustainable trading through education and effective risk management.

Opening the seminar, Tonny Fong, Director of PT KVB Futures Indonesia, reaffirmed KVB's commitment to providing a safe, transparent, and technology-driven trading environment.

"PT KVB Futures Indonesia is more than a trading service provider; we are an education partner committed to delivering a secure, transparent, and regulated trading environment that empowers traders to make informed decisions," said Tonny Fong.

During the seminar, Suresh Mookiah highlighted the role of the Jakarta Futures Exchange (JFX) in maintaining the integrity of Indonesia's futures industry while safeguarding public interests.

"Regulation is the foundation of a trustworthy trading industry, and JFX is ready to support traders within its regulatory authority," he said

Complementing the perspectives of both the broker and the regulator, KVB Futures Indonesia welcomed Novry Simanjuntak, a trading practitioner and educator, who emphasised that sustainable trading is built on understanding risk rather than solely pursuing profit opportunities.

"Before starting to trade, people need to understand the fundamentals, recognise the risks involved, and develop strategies that align with their individual risk profiles. Consistent risk management is the key to maintaining long-term trading sustainability," said Novry Simanjuntak.

KVB Futures Indonesia also invited Market Analyst Wisnu Dewojati to share insights into global market conditions and market analysis.

The inaugural Market Connect 2026 in Jakarta attracted more than 40 participants, reflecting growing public interest in trading education. Following its successful launch, the next seminar will be held in Surabaya, reaffirming KVB Futures Indonesia's commitment to expanding trading literacy and supporting a safer, more transparent, and responsible futures trading ecosystem across Indonesia.

About KVB Futures

KVB Futures is a BAPPEBTI-regulated brokerage company providing multi-asset trading services, including forex, gold, silver, oil, global stock indices, and US stocks through the KVB App.

KVB Futures

[email protected]

+62 851-1701-0756

SOURCE PT KVB Futures Indonesia