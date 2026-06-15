KVB Futures Strengthens Commitment to Financial Education and Derivatives Industry Literacy Through Collaboration with Bloomberg Technoz

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KVB Futures conducted a media visit to Bloomberg Technoz as part of the company's commitment to strengthening financial education and derivatives industry literacy in Indonesia through strategic and sustainable media collaboration.

(KVB Futures Media Collaboration with Bloomberg Technoz)

The meeting discussed the latest developments in the forex, futures, and global commodities markets, including gold and oil, alongside global economic and geopolitical dynamics that continue to shape Indonesia's financial industry landscape. Both parties also highlighted the importance of delivering market information that is more educational, relevant, and accessible for both retail and institutional investors amid increasingly complex market volatility.

During the session, KVB Futures also introduced several company initiatives designed to enhance client experience and engagement, including its Loyalty Program offering exclusive benefits for loyal clients, as well as an upcoming World Cup-themed promotional campaign launching in June. These initiatives are expected to create a more interactive, competitive, and rewarding trading experience aligned with the needs of modern traders.

"This visit reflects our commitment to continuously support financial education and improve public literacy around financial markets and the derivatives trading industry in Indonesia," said Tonny Fong, President Director of KVB Futures. "We believe collaboration with trusted media platforms such as Bloomberg Technoz plays an important role in delivering market insights that are more relevant, educational, and accessible to the public."

The meeting also opened opportunities for future strategic collaborations, including educational content development, and various other media partnership formats aimed at supporting the growing demand for market education. This initiative reinforces KVB Futures' commitment not only as an industry player, but also as an active partner in encouraging broader public understanding of Indonesia's financial market dynamics.

About KVB Futures

KVB Futures is a brokerage company regulated by BAPPEBTI and operates in accordance with applicable regulations in Indonesia. The company provides multi-asset trading services, including forex, gold, silver, oil, global stock indices, and US stock CFDs through the KVB App, designed to deliver a seamless, reliable, and competitive trading experience for clients in Indonesia.

SOURCE KVB Futures