LabConnect Launches SampleGISTICS® 2.0 to Digitize Clinical Trial Sample Capture

Smartphone-based solution streamlines site workflows and enables real-time visibility at the sample level

RALEIGH, N.C., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect, a global provider of central laboratory services and functional service provider solutions for clinical trials, today announced the launch of SampleGISTICS® 2.0, an application that enables clinical research sites to scan, record and transmit participant sample information. The application replaces LabConnect's long-standing digital pen technology, modernizing sample collection and data entry at the site level.

Drawing on insights from millions of samples collected across global clinical trials, SampleGISTICS 2.0 is designed to eliminate paper-based requisitions, manual data entries and disconnected courier processes. These persistent challenges can lead to lost samples, delayed shipments and limited operational oversight.

"SampleGISTICS 2.0 is the result of our more than two decades of experience managing decentralized clinical trials across our global network of laboratories, couriers and operations," said Wes Wheeler, chief executive officer of LabConnect. "That level of expertise and integration made it possible to develop a new application designed specifically for clinical trials by digitizing sample capture at the collection point."

The mobile application gives sites a fast, intuitive way to manage sample collection, requisitioning and shipment tracking from a smartphone or tablet. Features such as barcode scanning, multilingual support and offline functionality enable consistent performance across diverse site environments while supporting same-day data collection and improved protocol compliance.

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on periodic status updates, SampleGISTICS 2.0 provides real-time visibility into sample location, status and stability from collection through laboratory intake. Application-guided workflows aligned with study protocols help reduce data entry errors and ensure proper kit usage, supporting downstream shipment and laboratory processes.

"SampleGISTICS 2.0 simplifies how sites handle study visit and participant data at the point of collection, securely transferring it into LabConnect's validated LIMS environment," said Charles Castano, chief technology officer at LabConnect. "By leveraging technology to streamline data capture at the site, we can significantly reduce queries and gain visibility into samples arriving close to expiration windows that require priority processing. This also reduces manual steps, provides immediate sample traceability, enables real-time data capture, and supports faster, more reliable laboratory results."

For more information, visit LabConnect.com.

About LabConnect

LabConnect is a global provider of technology-enabled central laboratory services and functional service provider solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. The company connects laboratories, logistics, technology and scientific expertise through a decentralized laboratory network model to support clinical trials worldwide. Learn more at LabConnect.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611513/LabConnect_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LabConnect