Lazada Indonesia: 6 Eid Al-Fitr Shopping Ideas, from Homecoming Trips to Home Needs

Erika Agustine, Commercial Director of Lazada Indonesia, said that demand across several categories—including automotive, home appliances, and electronics—typically peaks ahead of Eid. This is driven by two key moments: the mudik journey and the Eid celebration spent with family at home.

"Consumers are looking for products that support smoother travel while also meeting household needs during family gatherings. eCommerce has become a preferred shopping destination as consumers can easily access a wide selection of authentic, high-quality products from trusted brands. Lazada Indonesia is supporting this demand through a range of attractive offers, including discounts of up to 95%," she added.

To help consumers prepare for Eid more conveniently, Erika shared several product recommendations that can support mudik journeys and activities during the Eid celebrations.

A Reliable Motorcycle for the Homecoming Journey

Motorcycles remain a popular transportation choice for many mudik travelers as they are more agile in navigating traffic along busy routes. They allow for greater flexibility, especially when traveling through congested areas.

Newer models such as the New Honda Beat Deluxe now come equipped with technologies like smart keyless systems that enhance security with anti-theft and immobilizer features, while also offering greater ease of use for everyday riding. Purchasing vehicles through eCommerce platforms can also provide additional benefits such as special promotions and flexible payment options, including through a combination of cash or credit card.

Portable Blender for Fresh Juice Anywhere

During long mudik trips, maintaining healthy food and drink intake is important. A portable blender can be a practical tool for preparing fresh juice anytime.

Portable blenders such as the Ninja Blast Portable Blender feature a compact design, leak-proof functionality, and rechargeable battery power, making them easy to carry wherever you go. In addition to preparing juice, portable blenders can also be used to blend baby food while traveling or when staying at family homes in one's hometown.

A Washing Machine to Save Time and Effort

For some families, the Eid holiday also means managing household tasks without the help of domestic assistants who have returned to their hometowns. A twin-tub washing machine can help keep laundry routines practical and efficient.

With a large capacity that can handle laundry for the whole family at once and relatively low electricity consumption, twin-tub washing machines such as those from Sanken help save both time and energy costs. Their built-in spin dryer also helps clothes dry faster, even during the rainy season.

A Smartwatch to Stay Active During the Holidays

The Eid holidays do not necessarily mean taking a break from exercise. For fitness enthusiasts, a sports smartwatch can help maintain workout routines even during vacation.

Smartwatches such as the Garmin Forerunner typically feature GPS and activity tracking capabilities that monitor distance, time, speed, and pace during runs or workouts. With this data, users can continue tracking their fitness progress while enjoying the holiday break.

Noise-Cancelling Headphones for Entertainment on the Go

Homecoming journeys on public transportation such as trains or airplanes are often accompanied by crowded and noisy environments. Headphones such as Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones can help reduce surrounding noise, making the journey more pleasant.

In addition to enhancing the experience of listening to music or watching videos during travel, noise-cancelling features help users stay focused without being disturbed by the bustle at stations or airports. As a result, long trips can feel more relaxed and enjoyable.

A Multi-Function Hair Styler for a Polished Look

For many people, Eid is a moment to look their best when visiting family and relatives. A multifunction hair styler can help create various hairstyles more conveniently.

Hair stylers such as the Dyson Airwrap can be used to dry, straighten, or curl hair, allowing users to easily adjust their hairstyle according to the occasion. Choosing a hair styler that comes with a carry case can also make it easier to bring along while traveling and keep the device protected in luggage.

Closing the series of recommendations, Erika reminded consumers to plan their purchases ahead of time so that products can arrive when needed.

"Consumers can now take advantage of instant or same-day delivery options to ensure their orders arrive on time. With the wide delivery network of eCommerce platforms, products can even be shipped directly to one's hometown. This approach is also more convenient as travelers do not have to carry gifts themselves during the journey," Erika concluded.

About Lazada

Lazada Group is a pioneer eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia. Over the past 14 years, Lazada has accelerated progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, its growing local ecosystem connects approximately 160 million active users with more than one million active sellers each month. They transact safely and conveniently through various trusted payment channels and Lazada Wallet, and receive their packages through its proprietary logistics network, which has become the largest in the region.

Launched on the Lazada platform in 2018, LazMall is the largest virtual mall in Southeast Asia, connecting shoppers with more than 32,000 leading international and local brands. LazMall sets a new standard in retail by offering a 100% authenticity guarantee, fast delivery assurance, and a 30-day return policy. It serves as the preferred platform for brands and sellers to engage directly with customers and create tailored shopping experiences.

In Indonesia, Lazada is recognized as a pioneer of Harbolnas (National Online Shopping Day), the country's largest shopping festival. Indonesian consumers can enjoy a safe and convenient shopping experience with fast delivery and free shipping, supported by Lazada's extensive logistics network. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable eCommerce industry in Indonesia, Lazada is dedicated to empowering Indonesian talent to be future-ready.

SOURCE Lazada Group