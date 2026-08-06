Lazada Partners adidas for Exclusive Regional Launch of the All-New ZENBOOST Running Shoes

The one-day shopping event will take place on Tuesday, 18 August in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, and on Wednesday, 19 August in Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines. Shoppers can look forward to storewide discounts, stackable vouchers, bundle offers, free shipping and other exclusive benefits, making it the ideal time to upgrade their running essentials and experience adidas' latest high-performance innovation built for everyday runners.

Built around the core concept of "Comfort Energized," the all-new adidas ZENBOOST running shoe is designed for runners seeking lightweight responsiveness and a super smooth, direct transition. The shoe introduces a full-length Lightboost (Boost+) midsole with a low-profile stack, combining plush cushioning with maximum energy return and an enhanced ground feel. Up top, a soft knit upper maximizes comfort, lightness, and styling versatility. Grounded by a Continental™ clear rubber outsole for premium traction and durability, the ZENBOOST is perfectly engineered to support every stride: from a morning jog before work to longer weekend training sessions.

Exclusive One-Day Offers and Discounts for adidas Regional Super Brand Day on Lazada

During the Regional Super Brand Day, shoppers can also explore adidas' wider range of footwear, apparel and accessories on Lazada.

During the Regional Super Brand Day, shoppers can enjoy storewide discounts of up to 50%, alongside additional vouchers, bundle savings and selected buyer perks across participating markets. adidas offers free shipping with no minimum spend, with additional perks in some countries such as LazCoins and limited-time promotional offers available through the adidas Official Store on Lazada. Selected shoppers will also have the opportunity to receive exclusive Samsung prizes (a Samsung Galaxy Watch or a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE) as part of the campaign's top-spender rewards.

Bringing the ZENBOOST Experience to Local Running Communities

Ahead of the Regional Super Brand Day, Lazada and adidas are bringing the ZENBOOST launch closer to local running communities through on-ground activations in Malaysia and Singapore. Organised in partnership with local run clubs, both events feature a five-kilometre community run and an opportunity for participants to trial the new ZENBOOST, ahead of its exclusive launch on Lazada.

In Malaysia, Lazada and adidas partnered with the Backyard Running Association to host a five-kilometre run on 1 August at Kuala Lumpur. The event brought together 50 runners, who were among the first in the market to trial the new ZENBOOST.

The Singapore activation will take place on 8 August at 7:45 a.m. at the Marina Bay Sands Breeze Shelters, in partnership with Slow Flo Run Club. Limited spots are available and registration is available through Slow Flo Run Club's Instagram page.

adidas RSBD reflects Lazada and adidas' shared commitment to making authentic products, rewarding shopping experiences, and the latest collections more accessible to shoppers across the region. By combining exclusive product launches, digital commerce and on-ground experiences, Lazada is helping brands connect with shoppers across multiple touchpoints while giving consumers faster access to new and sought-after products.

The all-new adidas ZENBOOST running shoe is available exclusively through the adidas Official Store on Lazada from 18 August (Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia) or 19 August (Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines) to 19 September 2026, giving shoppers the confidence of shopping directly with adidas while enjoying exclusive campaign benefits.

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About Lazada Group

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia's pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 14 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.

SOURCE Lazada Group