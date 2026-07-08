/C O R R E C T I O N -- Lazada Group/

The launch comes as creator-led commerce continues to reshape how Southeast Asians discover and shop online. Video commerce now accounts for approximately 25% of the region's eCommerce GMV[1], while 82% of Southeast Asian consumers purchased products based on influencer recommendations in 2024[2]. By bringing Lazada's affiliate ecosystem closer to the content people already engage with daily, the partnership creates a more direct bridge between inspiration, product discovery and purchase.

Turning Everyday Content into Earning Opportunities

Historically, the path from content to commission has involved multiple steps, from external links to app redirects to separate checkout pages, which often results in lost conversions for creators, brands, and businesses alike.

With this partnership, creators can now connect their Lazada affiliate accounts directly to Facebook today and soon on Instagram, search Lazada's product catalogue, and tag items within their content in Reels or Feed posts. When a follower clicks through and completes a purchase on Lazada, the creator earns a commission, all within a single, uninterrupted experience.

For brands and sellers on Lazada, opening their product catalogues to creators unlocks a new avenue for discovery and conversion. For shoppers, it makes product discovery more intuitive. Instead of moving from a creator's post to a separate link or searching for the item manually, they can tap directly from the content that inspired them and continue their shopping journey on Lazada.

"Through this partnership with Meta, we're making it easier for shoppers to move from discovering products on Facebook and Instagram to completing their purchase on Lazada. By creating a more seamless path from discovery to checkout, we're helping brands and sellers connect with customers more effectively while delivering a better shopping experience across Southeast Asia," said Jared Chan, Head of Regional Affiliate, Lazada Group.

Building on Lazada's Investment in Creator Commerce

The partnership with Meta builds on Lazada's broader commitment to strengthening creator commerce across Southeast Asia. In 2025, Lazada announced an annual US$100 million investment in the LazAffiliate Programme to support creators, brands and sellers through enhanced commissions, campaign incentives, personalised voucher pools, custom storefronts and performance tools.

Together with Meta's Affiliate Partnerships, this investment reflects Lazada's continued focus on making affiliate marketing more accessible, measurable and rewarding for creators, while helping brands and sellers tap into trusted creator-led product discovery across the region.

How It Works

Lazada affiliates can get started through the following steps:

1. Enable Professional Mode on their Facebook or Instagram profile

2. Navigate to Affiliate Partnerships via the Monetisation tab

3. Connect their Lazada affiliate account and complete the sign-up process

4. Begin tagging Lazada products directly in Facebook and Instagram content

To learn more or join the LazAffiliate community, visit:

ID: https://lzdaff.co/LazAffiliatesApp

MY: https://pages.lazada.com.my/wow/gcp/my/aia/share-affiliate?from=promote

PH: https://lzd.co/LAZAFFREGISTER

SG: https://pages.lazada.sg/wow/gcp/sg/aia/share-affiliate?from=promote

TH: https://pages.lazada.co.th/wow/gcp/lazada/channel/th/marketing/Affiliate-Home VN: https://pages.lazada.vn/wow/gcp/vn/aia/affiliate

About Lazada Group

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia's pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 14 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.

[1] e-Conomy SEA 2025 report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, https://www.temasek.com.sg/en/news-and-resources/news-room/news/2025/e-conomy-sea-2025-report-aseans-digital-economy-poised-to-surpass-300-billion [2] E-commerce Influencer Marketing in Southeast Asia, https://impact.com/downloads/research-reports/cube-impact-SEA-influencer-marketing-research-report-0924.pdf



SOURCE Lazada Group