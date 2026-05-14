BANGKOK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei, a global leader in ICT solutions, participated in Asia Pacific Rail 2026 (APR26) and showcased its latest intelligent railway technologies with industry-specific scenarios at the largest rail event in the Asia-Pacific region. Under the theme "Accelerating Rail Digital Intelligence," Huawei's booth attracted over 500 international and regional rail industry stakeholders. As part of the event, Huawei also hosted the Huawei Roundtable Discussion 2026, bringing together global experts and partners to shape the future of the railway industry.

Raymond Zuo, President of Huawei Smart Railway Unit Ethan Lee, VP of Huawei Smart Railway Unit Sanford Sheng, Solution Director of Huawei Enterprise Wireless MKT & Solution Sales

Huawei is showcasing its latest suite of digital rail solutions designed to deliver secure, efficient, and sustainable experiences for both passenger and cargo transport. Central to this is the FRMCS-powered Rail Broadband movement, providing high-reliability, low-latency connectivity for mission-critical operations. Combined with AI Inspection solutions for Railway Huawei helps operators build valuable data assets and fault samples. Through iterative active learning, our solutions empower railways to proactively adapt to operational and market changes, securing the future of global mobility.

Raymond Zuo delivered a Keynote Presentation titled "Leading Digital Infrastructure to Empower Rail Intelligence." During his address, he emphasized that "Based on the deep dive of 2035, we launch a new innovation strategy for rail industry, we call it iRAIL, using intelligent solution to help railways more reliable and automated, providing integrated services to passengers and freight customers, and achieving long-term development with new businesses. Meanwhile, we expand our fields in rail industry from fixed infra to mobile equipment, freight and passengers transport, diversified businesses and construction based our new ICT solution."

At operations panel, Ethan Lee noted that "Shifting from reactive incident response to predictive and preventive safety management, AI and advanced data analytics are fundamentally transforming the safety, reliability and operational resilience of global rail networks."

Sanford Sheng shared insights during the signaling panel. He stated that "Safety and efficiency are the core demands of railway construction and planning. Meanwhile, railway communication system is also evolving from traditional VHF radio and GSM-R toward the next-generation FRMCS. It is essential to build a dedicated private network to carry ETCS train control services. Adopting the unified UIC FRMCS standard can effectively resolve challenges of cross-system interoperability and cross-border railway roaming."

Huawei currently supports over 300 urban rail lines worldwide, with its Smart Railway solutions spanning more than 180,000 kilometers. Moving forward, Huawei remains committed to its solutions and technology by matching innovative technologies with industry-specific scenarios. By fostering deep collaboration with global partners, Huawei continues to deliver intelligent solutions that accelerate the digital transformation of rail transit, driving the industry toward a safer, more efficient, and sustainable future of mobility as it drives mobility and logistics into the intelligent world.

For more information: https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/railway

SOURCE Huawei