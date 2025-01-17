Legendary PC Online Multi-Player Game Gunbound Returns with Closed Beta for Southeast Asia and Latin America.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Hub (GGH) PTE. LTD., a subsidiary of GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) is making a major comeback with the Closed Beta Test (CBT) for the legendary artillery game, Gunbound. Scheduled to take place from January 16 to 30, 2025, this announcement has ignited excitement among fans across Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Gunbound is known for its dynamic blend of strategy and customization, where players can tailor their avatars, select mobiles with unique abilities, and engage in friendly competition with others from around the globe.

Gunbound Closed Beta Test

"Gunbound has made a lasting impact on gaming culture, particularly in Southeast Asia and Latin America. We are excited to bring this beloved iconic game back for a new generation of players, while preserving the elements that made the original so legendary. The Closed Beta Test marks a crucial milestone in delivering a polished and enjoyable experience for the final release" said Harry Choi, President of Gravity Game Hub (GGH).

What to Expect in the Gunbound Closed Beta Test?

The CBT is set to unveil several upgrades and fresh features designed to improve the overall experience for players. Among the enhancements is a revamped UI launcher, and also compatibility issues encountered during the Alpha test have been addressed to ensure smoother gameplay for all users.

Beyond these improvements, Gunbound fans also can look forward to a series of events and rewards exclusive to the CBT phase.

Exclusive Rewards and Events During CBT

Massive In-Game Currency Boost: Every player will receive 1,000,000 Gold and 1,000,000 Cash to customize avatars and experiment with the shop's offerings.

Special Login Reward: Log in daily and earn at least 100 GP to claim exciting rewards during the Grand Launch!

Weekend Buff: Enjoy the weekend with an additional 100% buff for GP and Gold boosts. (Period: Friday, 11:00 AM GMT+8 to Sunday, 11:00 PM GMT+8)

CBT Top 50: Top 50 players will receive exclusive rewards, adding a competitive edge to the event. These rewards ensure that participants will be fully immersed in the game while enjoying a preview of what's to come.

How to Participate in the Gunbound Closed Beta Test?

Participation is straightforward, with registration available through the official Gunbound website:

Register to create a Gravity Game Hub (GGH) account at https://gunbound.gnjoy.asia or https://gunboundggh.com (recommended for LATAM players).

or https://gunboundggh.com (recommended for LATAM players). Download the client game for CBT and use the Gravity Game Hub (GGH) account to participate in the Closed Beta.

Note: Players can log in to Gunbound using their existing Gravity Game Hub (GGH) account

With its unique turn-based mechanics and focus on community-driven gameplay, Gunbound has held a special place in the hearts of many gamers. This Closed Beta Test aims to recapture that magic while introducing new and improved features for modern audiences.

Important: All characters created and items obtained during the Closed Beta phase will be RESET (Deleted).

About Gravity Game Hub

Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte. Ltd. is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to delivering an interactive gaming experience and creating a dynamic community for all players in Southeast Asia.

About Softnyx

Founded in April 2001, Softnyx has spent the past 20 years releasing a diverse range of online games, including Gunbound, Rakion, and WolfTeam. The company has established a unique gaming world enjoyed by 50 million users across 60 countries worldwide. As a pioneer in the Latin American gaming market, Softnyx has sparked the Korean wave through its relentless spirit of challenge and innovation, solidifying its status as a global gaming company.

SOURCE Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte. Ltd.