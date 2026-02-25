Leo International Group Deepens Southeast Asia Expansion with Strategic Introduction of Kuala Lumpur Landmark Development Within Its Integrated Real Estate Platform

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a global rebalancing of asset allocation strategies, where investors are increasingly prioritising quality, structural resilience, and governance standards, international diversified group Leo International Group today announced that its real estate sales platform, Taipei Teamwin International Enterprise Co. Ltd., has commenced structured market engagement and promotional planning in relation to the premium mixed-use development Armani Hallson KLCC in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

Under this initiative, Taipei Teamwin will lead market engagement and client advisory initiatives in Taiwan in relation to the project, as part of Leo International Group's broader real estate expansion strategy. The Group's engagement relates to structured market positioning and client facilitation within Taiwan.

This development reflects Leo International Group's continued expansion into Malaysia and further strengthens its real estate and hospitality footprint across the world in alignment with the Group's long-term strategic vision.

A Strategic Initiative Anchored in Long-Term Vision



In an era of heightened global market uncertainty, investors are placing greater emphasis on transparency, governance, and institutional credibility.

Mr Leo Wang, Chairman of Leo International Group, commented: "Our engagement with selected international developments is grounded in disciplined evaluation, governance standards and sustainable development principles. This initiative reflects our long-term commitment to quality-driven growth and structured regional expansion."

Armani Hallson KLCC is developed by Armani Group, a Malaysian Main Board-listed company with an established presence in the local property sector. The developer has built a reputation for innovation, sustainability, and quality execution through multiple projects over the years.

Prime Location and Urban Development Momentum

Armani Hallson KLCC is situated along Jalan Ampang, one of Kuala Lumpur's most prominent addresses, near the Petronas Twin Towers and the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX). The development is a modern super high-rise complex integrating SOHO and SOVO concepts. The project comprises three towers with a total of 2,215 units and features amenities including a sky infinity pool and sky gym. Completion is currently scheduled for 2029.

With ongoing regional economic recovery and evolving cross-border mobility trends, Kuala Lumpur's city-centre residential market continues to attract attention from regional buyers seeking access to prime urban living environments.

Real Estate and Hospitality Within Leo International Group's Long-Term Strategy

As Leo International Group advances its long-horizon strategy, real estate and hospitality form an integral part of the Group's broader ecosystem, supporting lifestyle infrastructure that connects mobility and premium living.

Within this framework, real estate serves as a platform that supports cross-border lifestyle planning and multi-location living, while hospitality enhances the ownership experience through curated service and operational excellence.

This initiative strengthens Leo International Group's Southeast Asia platform and reinforces its presence in one of the region's key capital cities as part of its ongoing international property market strategy.

Taipei Teamwin: Integrated Advisory and Lifestyle Platform

Following its strategic integration into Leo International Group, Taipei Teamwin serves as the Group's real estate advisory platform, facilitating access to premium developments while connecting clients with the Group's wider ecosystem of services.

Mr Wang added: "Real estate and hospitality represent the point where long-term planning translates into everyday living. Our objective is to develop an integrated platform that supports clients across asset planning and lifestyle needs through coordinated service and cross-border capabilities."

He further noted that the Armani Hallson KLCC initiative is strategically significant not only because of its location, but also because it supports the Group's broader vision of delivering integrated lifestyle and advisory solutions.

Expanding a Regional Platform for the Future

Leo International Group operates across real estate, financial and cross-border services, with a focus on building an integrated investment and lifestyle platform.

As Mr Wang concluded: "Sustainable value stems from rigorous governance and prudent planning. This project has now been incorporated into our global real estate investment portfolio for international sales. By integrating institutional standards with refined lifestyle design, we aim to continue supporting steady and long-term growth amid evolving market cycles."

About Leo International Group

Headquartered in Singapore with an international footprint, Leo International Group is guided by global perspectives, disciplined governance, capital-market rigor, and cultural stewardship.

