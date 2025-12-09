Levoit Distributes Clean Air Indoors to Protect Thais from Air Pollution

BANGKOK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand faces the risk of another smog-heavy winter as open-field burning of farm waste worsens air pollution.

Over the past decade, smog has swept across the country during the cool season. Thailand's air quality is a mix of dust, PM10, and PM2.5 carried by seasonal winds from upwind regions. The pollution harms health: in early 2024, about 1.6 million Thais sought treatment for pollution-related illnesses, with symptoms including burning and itching eyes and skin, coughing, and chest tightness.

With Levoit, you can breathe clean, fresh air at home.

Levoit, the leading selling air purifier brand in the U.S. and other countries, encourages Thai families—especially those with children, elderly members, or pets, to take proactive steps to improve indoor air quality.

"Outdoor Air pollution problem is a global challenge with a long road ahead, while indoor air quality is an often-overlooked factor that we can improve"says Oscar Mei, Regional Business Director, Asia Pacific, VeSync."Levoit focuses on innovative air purification technologies and award-winning designs, having families live in a safer, more comfortable homes. "

Levoit's air purifiers feature 3-stage filtration:

Pre-filter: Captures large particles such as dust, lint, and hair

Precise air quality monitoring is built into products featuring AirSight™ Infrared/Laser Particle Sensors. Vortexair™ Technology distributes clean air efficiently, while the ARC™ Formula extends filter life. Shock-absorbing pads reduce noise and enhance durability, ensuring safer, cleaner air for every household member.

Top-Selling Levoit Models

Core Mini: Refresh rooms up to 15 m² with whisper-quiet HEPA filtration and aromatherapy—your personal sanctuary at home.

12.12 Promotion: Upgrade Your Home Air

Enjoy up to 25% off Levoit's range of clean air solutions—including air purifiers, fans, humidifiers, and vacuum cleaners—on Shopee this 12.12.

For more information, visit Levoit Official Store or follow Levoit on social media.

