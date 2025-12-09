Singaporeans Are Living in Smaller Homes -- But at What Cost to Health?

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Singapore's homes become increasingly compact, maintaining healthy indoor air has become a growing concern. With the population now at 6.11 million and thousands of new high-density residential units entering the market each year, families are spending more time in smaller, enclosed environments where pollutants can accumulate more quickly.

In Singapore's humid environment averaging 82% year-round, compact homes can trap mold, dust mites, and VOCs—posing heightened risks for households with children, seniors, pets, or those located near busy roads or construction zones. These challenges highlight the growing need for effective indoor air management in modern urban living.

Supporting Smart Nation 2.0: Smarter Air for Compact Homes

Levoit, the leading air purifier brand in the United States and other countries, offers award-winning, lab-tested technology to help Singaporeans create healthier indoor environments. In line with Singapore's Smart Nation 2.0 initiative, Levoit integrates IoT-enabled air purification with app-based monitoring, giving residents of smaller, high-density homes real-time insights into pollutants, humidity, and PM2.5 levels.

By combining intelligent monitoring with advanced filtration, Levoit empowers families to maintain cleaner, safer air for every household member, with smart features designed to adapt to different needs and lifestyles.

"With the right technology, families no longer have to choose between space, comfort, or air quality—smart solutions make healthy living possible without compromise," says Oscar Mei, Regional Business Director, Asia Pacific, VeSync.

"While working adults can schedule purifiers before arriving home, family members can monitor air quality on the app to ensure a healthy environment for the family."

Levoit's air purifiers feature 3-stage filtration:

Pre-filter: Captures large particles such as dust, lint, and hair

Captures large particles such as dust, lint, and hair HEPA filter: Removes 99.97% of fine particles including smoke, mold, and allergens

Removes 99.97% of fine particles including smoke, mold, and allergens Activated carbon filter: Reduces odors and harmful VOCs

Paired with the VeSync app, Levoit's smart air purifiers give households real-time control and insights into indoor air quality, including PM2.5 levels. By combining advanced filtration with intelligent monitoring, Levoit empowers families to proactively maintain a cleaner, safer, and more comfortable home environment in today's compact urban living spaces.

Spotlight on Levoit's Best-Sellers

Core Mini – Refresh rooms up to 15 m² with whisper-quiet HEPA filtration and soothing aromatherapy—your personal sanctuary at home.

– Refresh rooms up to 15 m² with whisper-quiet HEPA filtration and soothing aromatherapy—your personal sanctuary at home. Core 300S – Clean the air in spaces up to 54 m² with VortexAir™ Technology and smart AirSight™ Plus sensors, controllable via app or voice—perfect for modern families.

– Clean the air in spaces up to 54 m² with VortexAir™ Technology and smart AirSight™ Plus sensors, controllable via app or voice—perfect for modern families. Vital 200S – Eliminate pet fur, dander, and odors in spaces up to 94 m² with a 4D U-shaped air inlet and Pet Mode—ideal for homes with pets.

Fresh Air for the Festive Season

As the year-end holidays approach and families spend more time indoors, Levoit encourages households to create healthier, fresher living spaces for the celebrations ahead. During the 12.12 period, shoppers can enjoy up to 50% off Levoit's air purifiers, humidifiers, fans, and vacuum cleaners on Shopee, along with exclusive gifts with purchase—bringing cleaner air and added comfort home for the holidays.

