Levoit Fights Air Pollution Seeping from the Streets into Homes

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor air pollution is an urgent concern for Vietnamese families. The country has over 77 million registered motorcycles—one of the highest ownership rates in the world—with an estimated 72.8 % of the population relying on them for daily transportation.

This heavy reliance on motorcycles is fueling urban air pollution. In 2023, Vietnam's average PM2.5 levels were nearly six times the World Health Organization's annual guideline. In Hanoi, traffic alone contributes up to 96 % of PM2.5, 92 % of carbon monoxide, and 87 % of nitrogen oxides emissions, most from motorbikes. Families living near busy streets face these pollutants indoors, creating a hidden but serious health risk.

Shielding Homes from Urban Traffic Pollution

Levoit , the leading air purifier brand in the United States and other countries, encourages families to protect the air inside their homes.

"Street pollutants can persist indoors, affecting air quality long after they form outside," says Oscar Mei, Regional Business Director, Asia Pacific, VeSync.

"Our purifiers actively remove these pollutants, helping families maintain fresh, safe air at home."

Levoit purifiers feature advanced 3-stage filtration:

Pre-filter: Captures large particles like dust, lint, and hair

Captures large particles like dust, lint, and hair HEPA filter: Removes 99.97% of fine particles including smoke, mold, viruses, and bacteria

Removes 99.97% of fine particles including smoke, mold, viruses, and bacteria Activated carbon filter: Reduces odors and harmful VOCs like formaldehyde

Many models include AirSight™ Infrared Particle Sensors for precise air monitoring and VortexAir™ Technology for efficient air circulation. The ARC Formula extends filter life, while shock-absorbing pads reduce noise and boost durability.

Breathe Better This 12.12 with Levoit



Enjoy up to 50% off air purifiers, tower fans, and humidifiers on Shopee this 12.12.

Among Levoit's best-sellers:

Core Mini – Refresh rooms up to 15 m² with whisper-quiet HEPA filtration and aromatherapy—your personal sanctuary at home.

– Refresh rooms up to 15 m² with whisper-quiet HEPA filtration and aromatherapy—your personal sanctuary at home. Core 300S – Purify spaces up to 54 m² with VortexAir™ Technology and smart AirSight™ Plus sensors, controllable via app or voice—ideal for modern families.

Vital 200S – Eliminate pet fur, dander, and odors in spaces up to 94 m² with a 4D U-shaped air inlet and Pet Mode—ideal for homes with pets.

Take action today to protect your family from indoor air pollution. For more information, visit Levoit Official Store or follow us on social media .

