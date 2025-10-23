Malaysia Launches Wanita MyWira Accelerator, Empowering Over 100,000 Women Beyond 2030

First year targets 1,000 women and 1,000 companies, supported by an RM15 million co-investment model.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia has taken a bold step toward closing the gender gap in the workforce with the launch of the Wanita MyWira Accelerator, a national initiative designed to equip at least 100,000 women with high-growth, future-ready skills and opportunities beyond 2030.

His Highness Tunku Ali Redhauddin Ibni Tuanku Muhriz, Tunku Besar Seri Menanti, together with YB Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of Human Resources (KESUMA), and YB Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri, Minister of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM), alongside the Private Sector Co-Chairs of the Wanita MyWira Accelerator, during the official launch of Malaysia’s Wanita MyWira Accelerator.

The programme is spearheaded by the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) through its strategic think-tank agency, Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp), in partnership with the World Economic Forum (the Forum). This milestone also marks Malaysia's entry into the Forum's Global Gender Parity Accelerator Network, making it the first ASEAN nation to join the global platform dedicated to advancing women's economic participation.

The first year will train 1,000 women under TalentCorp's MyMahir-certified pathways, targeting an 80% job placement rate within six months of completion. Supported by an RM15 million co-investment model, this phase brings together 1,000 companies committed to adopting flexible work practices, offering returnship opportunities for women who have taken career breaks, and hiring trained women graduates.

Over the longer term, the initiative aims to empower more than 100,000 women beyond 2030, contributing to Malaysia's goal of increasing female labour force participation and building an inclusive, future-ready workforce.

Speaking at the launch, YB Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of Human Resources (KESUMA), said the initiative reflects the nation's commitment to both ambition and inclusion. He noted that KESUMA, through TalentCorp, is equipping Malaysian women for future-ready and high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence and renewable energy, ensuring their talents align with the needs of tomorrow's economy.

Recent data showed the gender pay gap has narrowed significantly, with the median difference dropping from RM211 in 2023 to just RM18 as of March 2025; while nearly half of Malaysia's public listed companies have boards with more than 30 per cent women directors as of 1st October 2025.

YB Steven added that KESUMA has introduced several policies to support working families, including the right to Flexible Work Arrangements (FWA), tax deductions of up to RM500,000 for employers who adopt FWA, and a 50 per cent tax deduction for paid caregiving leave. Budget 2026 also expanded childcare tax relief to cover children aged six to twelve.

"Through the Wanita MyWira Accelerator, the Government aims to further remove barriers to women's participation in workforce by offering training for flexible job opportunities, promoting family and caregiving friendly workplaces, and boosting women's workforce participation, especially in rural areas," he said.

YB Dato' Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri, Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, said the initiative reflects Malaysia's belief that when women succeed, the nation succeeds.

"Through Wanita MyWira, in collaboration with KESUMA and TalentCorp, we are creating real pathways for women to access decent work and participate fully in Malaysia's economy. This effort strengthens our national ecosystem for women's empowerment, in line with the National Policy for Women 2025-2030 and the MADANI vision of compassion and shared prosperity," she said.

Malaysia's female labour force participation rate stands at 56.2%, below the national target of 60% by 2030, and slightly higher than the ASEAN average of 55%[1]. The World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2025 ranked Malaysia 108th out of 146 countries, showing improvement from the previous year but highlighting the need for stronger action to close gender gaps in economic participation.

The Wanita MyWira Accelerator directly addresses these barriers through targeted training, employer partnerships, and childcare-friendly practices designed to make workforce participation more accessible for women.

"According to current projections, it may take 179 years to close the gender gap in East Asia, while at the same time the region needs more talent and skills for high-growth sectors. Malaysia's Wanita MyWira Accelerator offers a different path forward," said Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum.

"By focusing on women's access to opportunities in AI, digital, and green sectors—where growth and demand are strongest—this initiative tackles both workforce transformation and gender equity simultaneously. Empowering women to thrive in these fast-growing sectors will boost Malaysia's resilience and growth in the years ahead and lay the foundations for a more equitable future. The initiative also offers a potential case study and best practice for the region," she added.

Malaysia joins the Forum's Global Accelerator Network established in over 35 countries. The accelerators are national public-private collaboration platforms that help governments and businesses to solve world's biggest challenges. Participating nations have included Japan, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, and Mexico, which have introduced reforms such as gender pay-gap reporting, expanded parental leave, and returnship programmes.

The strategic direction of the Accelerator will be guided by Co-Chairs YB Steven Sim Chee Keong and YB Dato' Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri on behalf of the public sector; and by Yang Amat Mulia Tunku Ali Redhauddin Ibni Tuanku Muhriz, Tunku Besar Seri Menanti and Chairman and Founding Trustee of Teach For Malaysia; Ms Aireen Omar, Group CEO of BigPay; Dr. Jasmine Begum, Director of Legal, Government and Corporate Affairs (ASEAN and New Markets) at Microsoft Corporation; Ms Nurul A'in Abdul Latif, Executive Chair of PwC Malaysia; and Ms Anne Abraham, Founder and Chairperson of LeadWomen, representing the private sector.

The implementation of the initiative will be led by TalentCorp, with support from the respective ministries and the Forum.

For more information on Wanita MyWira Accelerator, e-mail: [email protected] .

[1] International Labour Organization. (2024). Labour force participation rate by sex and age – ILO modelled estimates, Nov. 2024. ILOSTAT .

