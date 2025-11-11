Linda Lu of Awesome Group Honored as Master Entrepreneur at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 Taiwan Chapter

TAIPEI, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linda Lu, Founder and Chairperson of Awesome Group, has been recognized with the prestigious Master Entrepreneur award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Taiwan Chapter, organized by Enterprise Asia. This honor celebrates her transformative leadership in experiential education and social innovation, as well as her lifelong mission to empower individuals and communities through meaningful action.

Since founding Awesome Group in 1996, Linda has guided tens of thousands of learners across Taiwan through experiential leadership programs and social innovation initiatives. Under her leadership, the company has evolved into a trailblazer in leadership development, now serving over 50,000 cumulative participants and supported by a monthly network of 100 dedicated volunteers.

Linda's visionary approach combines corporate excellence with social responsibility. In 2024, Awesome Group partnered with Hsing Wu University to launch a pioneering personal branding course, integrating experiential education into formal higher education for the first time. Building on this success, Linda forged a collaboration with Chien Hsin University of Science and Technology in 2025, creating an advanced leadership training program co-developed with academia.

Beyond the classroom, Linda has driven initiatives that directly impact communities. She spearheaded a 21-month nationwide outreach program, bringing leadership education to rural schools across 22 counties in Taiwan. This mission concluded in June 2025 at Taipei City Hall, marking a milestone in educational equity. Continuing this spirit of service, Awesome Group will donate two ambulances to Taiwan's Fire Department in October 2025, reinforcing its commitment to social good.

As the Initiator of Leadership Action Public Service, Linda also leads monthly volunteer programs benefiting over 30 organizations supporting the physically and mentally disabled as well as other vulnerable Groups. These efforts have become a sustainable model for nurturing empathy and responsibility among learners while addressing societal needs.

Through her leadership, Linda has demonstrated that education is not just about knowledge but about action and contribution. Her philosophy of blending learning with service has redefined how leadership is cultivated in Taiwan and beyond, making Awesome Group a pioneer in both education and ESG-driven practices.

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality.

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership.

