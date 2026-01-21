Lingnan University distinguished scholar Prof Li Liangliang elected Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry

HONG KONG, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prof Li Liangliang, Associate Professor of the Wu Jieh Yee School of Interdisciplinary Studies (WJYSIS) at Lingnan University, has been elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC) in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the research and development of new materials chemistry. This honour highlights WJYSIS's academic influence and value in promoting sustainable development through interdisciplinary innovation and real-world impact.

Prof Li said, "I am deeply honoured to be elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. This recognition not only affirms my research work, but is also made possible by the excellent research environment provided by Lingnan University, which allows me to collaborate with scholars worldwide, exchange cutting-edge findings, and further advance Lingnan University's international research presence. I am currently leading the establishment of the Laboratory for Advanced Energy Materials at Lingnan University, and focusing on developing advanced energy materials. We hope to address global energy storage challenges in the future, and contribute more groundbreaking solutions to society."

Long active in energy materials and battery research, with a particular focus on the discovery and development of all-solid-state batteries and inorganic and polymer solid electrolytes, Prof Li has published over a hundred papers in leading journals such as Advanced Materials, Advanced Energy Materials, Energy Storage Materials, Nano Energy, and Acta Materialia, and holds eight granted invention patents. His accolades include the IEEE Electronics Packaging Society Outstanding Young Engineer Award, and the Second Prize of the Beijing Higher Education Teaching Achievement Award. He currently serves as a Young Editorial Board Member of Rare Metals and Chinese Chemical Letters and is an IEEE Senior Member.

Prof Li and his team have published a pioneering study in top-tier, peer-reviewed, scientific journal Advanced Energy Materials, introducing a new anode-free sodium battery that, by tuning the salt concentration in the electrolyte, reduces the risks of short circuits and shortened lifespan during fast charging. Laboratory tests have demonstrated that this new battery can be charged within minutes while maintaining safety and stability.

Founded in 1841, the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) is one of the world's most prestigious and influential scientific societies. Each year, it confers fellowships on scientists who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of chemical science.

SOURCE Lingnan University