Lingnan University Prof Leng Mingming earns sole Beta Gamma Sigma's 2026 Dean of the Year Award

HONG KONG, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingnan University is proud to announce that Prof Leng Mingming, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Chair Professor of Operations and Risk Management, has been named the recipient of the Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS)'s 2026 Dean of the Year Award. Prof Leng was the sole winner selected from over 640 universities across 39 countries and regions. The award is presented annually to one outstanding dean who has demonstrated exceptional leadership in business education and consistent support for students. Prof Leng will attend the award ceremony in Seattle this April.

Prof Leng Mingming, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Chair Professor of Operations and Risk Management at Lingnan University, receiving the Beta Gamma Sigma’s 2026 Dean of the Year Award.

Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science at Lingnan University, extended his sincere congratulations to Prof Leng, saying "Under Prof Leng's leadership, the Faculty of Business has continuously strengthened its academic capabilities. According to the latest 2025 UTD24 journal rankings of Chinese scholars, the Faculty is 24th among institutions in the Greater China region, demonstrating the Faculty's recognised research strength and international impact. Prof Leng's recognition as 2026 Dean of the Year not only acknowledges his personal leadership and contributions, but also highlights the Faculty's influential role in the international business education community."

Prof Leng Mingming responded "I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition. Since joining Lingnan University in 2005, I have served as department head and founding director of multiple master's and doctoral programmes, promoting curriculum innovation, interdisciplinary research, and holistic student development. My research focuses on cooperative game theory and supply chain management, combining theoretical insights with practical applications for industry, and is published in leading international journals. This award recognises not only my own work but also that of the whole Faculty of Business team in fostering academic excellence and giving students a global perspective, innovative capabilities, and leadership qualities, so they may contribute to society."

The BGS Dean of the Year Award is open to deans nominated by BGS chapters worldwide. Criteria include encouraging and recognising the academic achievements of business and management students, developing BGS members as student and professional leaders, supporting ongoing leadership and excellence, and connecting students and alumni to professional opportunities.

Founded in 1913, Beta Gamma Sigma is the international honour society for AACSB-accredited business programmes, and has inducted over 970,000 members throughout the world who hold leadership roles or have founded influential organisations.

For more information, please visit: Beta Gamma Sigma

