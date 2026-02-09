Lingnan University hosts "The City Through My Lens: A Social Media Campaign - Video Competition" with an AI training workshop for 18 secondary school teams from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area

HONG KONG, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To inspire students in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (GBA), unleash their creativity, and engage with the evolving landscape of new media, the Department of Marketing and International Business at Lingnan University organised The City Through My Lens: A Social Media Campaign - Video Competition 2025. Students were invited to form teams and create short promotional social media videos capturing the highlights of their cities. The competition provided a platform for GBA secondary school students to express their creativity and broaden their horizons, while also strengthening the connection between the University and the younger generation. This is the first time the competition has included schools across the GBA, and there were 18 entrants. The championship was awarded to Malvern College Hong Kong, the first runner-up was St. Paul's Convent School, and the other runners-up were the HKSYC&IA Chan Nam Chong Memorial College, Sha Tin College, St. Paul's Secondary School and Yew Chung International School.

The Department of Marketing and International Business at Lingnan University organises The City Through My Lens: A Social Media Campaign - Video Competition 2025.

The awards ceremony was held on 7 February, and Prof Patrick Poon Shing-chung, Associate Dean (Undergraduate Studies and AACSB) of Faculty of Business of Lingnan University, congratulated all the winning teams in his welcoming speech, saying "The videos submitted by the students convey the creativity and inventive spirit of the new generation. Many of them incorporate technology and AI elements, and use the latest tools to raise production quality, reflecting the students' abilities in research and practice. This aligns with Lingnan University's philosophy of holistic education, emphasising interdisciplinary practice, and combining technology and innovation with a humanistic perspective. The University is dedicated to cultivating students' natural aptitude to meet the demands of the future, and the work submitted indicates that they already have the potential for interdisciplinary modernisation."

All the teams were asked to produce a video of no more than three minutes based on an original story, presenting the city from their perspective. If AI tools were used, students were required to specify which, and how they were used. The judging panel of professors from the Department of Marketing and International Business assessed the entries on their relevance to theme, creativity, and technical execution.

The judging panel praised the 18 videos for their artistic imagination and depth. Various filming techniques including aerial shots were used, and good editing enhanced the overall quality, demonstrating the technological and original talents of the younger generation in the digital age.

After several rounds of viewing and marking, the video from Malvern College Hong Kong emerged as the best, and won a prize of HK$5,000. The video shows the wonderful journey of a girl exploring Hong Kong's multiculturalism in her dreams: visiting various districts, including bustling Hong Kong Island, the Chinese-inspired Lingnan Garden in Lai Chi Kok, the arts and culture hub in West Kowloon, and the diverse district of Mong Kok. The video captures Hong Kong's unique characteristics, featuring the city's charm and blending Eastern and Western cultures seamlessly.

Delighted, the winning team said "We are grateful to the staff at Lingnan University for their guidance throughout the competition. We faced challenges both large and small, from capturing Hong Kong authentically to managing heavy video files, but our perseverance and teamwork helped to create a video that showcases the city through our unique lens."

Prof Peng Ling, Head of the Department of Marketing and International Business, said "The Lingnan Faculty of Business hopes that this competition will demonstrate the University's teaching characteristics in the integration of the arts and sciences, nurturing students with literacy knowledge, practical competence, and the ability to think critically. We believe that the creativity, communication skills, and spirit of teamwork demonstrated by students in this competition will lay a valuable foundation for their future studies and careers."

To instruct students in filming and editing techniques, the Department of Marketing and International Business organised a pre-competition "Workshop for Secondary School Students: AI-powered Video Editing (for Beginners)". Led by Prof Qi Suntong, Assistant Professor of the Department of Marketing and International Business, the workshop coached students in the newest AI tools for image, video, voice-over, and music creation, as well as in practical scriptwriting, storyboard design, and film production with cinematic qualities. Students learnt how to use the tools to enhance their storytelling, and also displayed their work and held discussions during the workshop, which inspired them, and encouraged them to use technology skilfully and correctly in both the competition and their future studies.

For award details, please visit: https://www.ln.edu.hk/mkt/lumsm-2025/award-winners.

SOURCE Lingnan University