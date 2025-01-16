Lingnan's President S. Joe Qin kicks off new seminar series to inspire young scholars towards excellence in research

HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingnan University recently launched its inaugural seminar series "A Personal Perspective on Doing Good Research". The series commenced with a seminar delivered by Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science at Lingnan University, entitled "Doing Research to the Best of and Bigger Than Yourself". Organised by the School of Graduate Studies (GS), this monthly event will feature presentations from senior university management and leading scholars, offering a platform for academics to share valuable insights and experiences from their personal research. The series aims to encourage productive discussions on best research practices, and offers participants opportunities to engage with leading scholars within the university.

President S. Joe Qin opens the series of seminars on “A Personal Perspective on Doing Good Research”.

The seminar attracted around 100 participants, including Vice-Presidents, Associate Vice-Presidents, faculty, and students. As a globally renowned expert in data science, industrial Artificial Intelligence (AI), and smart technologies, President Qin shared his academic experiences and valuable insights on conducting impactful research. He highlighted the shift towards citation-driven research influenced by academic publishers and university rankings, emphasising the need to focus on fundamental research that delivers near-term outcomes. Through personal experience of submissions being rejected, he encouraged the audience to aim for impactful contributions that extend beyond individual achievements.

President Qin expressed gratitude for and emphasised the importance of the support and wisdom of mentors and colleagues. He also posed questions for young scholars to consider regarding their development within the faculty and the university, such as how to adapt to new developments in their research areas. He advised scholars to think about their long-term goals and societal contributions, stressing the importance of future planning over immediate achievements.

"Embrace the big picture, plan for the future, and keep in mind that while ideas may have been thought of before, the challenge lies in reimagining them. Ultimately, strive to make meaningful contributions to society—this is how we give back," he said.

With over 470 publications and 12 US patents, President Qin has made significant contributions to his field of expertise. His research achievements include more than 41,500 citations on Google Scholar and an impressive H-index of 89, solidifying his position as a leading figure in the field.

Audiences participated actively in the wide-ranging discussions that followed the presentation. They explored important topics, including the use of AI in research, and the allocation of time for academic pursuits alongside other life goals. President Qin's insights prompted thoughtful conversations reflecting the diverse perspectives within the audience.

"I am a new PhD student at Lingnan, and this was the first seminar I attended here. I feel that President Qin's reflections and advice came at just the right time for me. Two points, in particular, were especially important. Firstly, his career is an encouraging example for me, as I also want to transition from industry into academia. Secondly, I will spend some time thinking carefully about who could benefit from my research, so that I can focus my efforts on something that is ultimately useful to society," Mr Patric Hagen Harting, a PhD student, said.

The first seminar was successfully concluded on 13 January, and the next seminar in the series will be held on 12 February, led by Prof Raymond Chan Hon-fu, Vice-President (Academics) cum Provost and Lam Man Tsan Chair Professor of Scientific Computing at Lingnan University. Prof Chan, an expert in computational mathematics, will discuss research methodology and general principles applicable across various research fields.

For further information on upcoming seminars, please visit: A Personal Perspective on Doing Good Research Seminar Series.

SOURCE Lingnan University