LIXIL opens exclusive GROHE SPA showroom in Malaysia to meet rising wave of luxury property and hospitality

Investment in the landmark location reflects confidence in Malaysiaʼs leading position and growing sophistication in premium design, personalization, and wellness.

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LIXIL, maker of pioneering water and housing products, announces the opening of an exclusive GROHE SPA flagship showroom in the upscale Greater Kuala Lumpur area. The location features award-winning GROHE SPA in curated vignettes, designed to inspire guests, personalize for wellness, and collaborate with discerning designers and homeowners.

GROHE SPA is the highest brand expression of the GROHE brand, imagined in the finest materials, colors, and finishes. The expansive 3,600 square foot space welcomes guests in the philosophy of "Salus Per Aquam" or "Wellbeing through Water" that converges premium design, personalization, and wellness in a strategic location in the beating heart of Southeast Asia.

Answering the demand for bespoke wellness design

Malaysia is a vital and growing economy with sought-after properties attracting global and local attention. The launch of the GROHE SPA flagship addresses the increasingly sophisticated demand from architects, designers, developers, and discerning homeowners for the highest quality, design-led solutions that enhance the value and diﬀerentiation of property projects across the Greater Kuala Lumpur area and Malaysia.

The GROHE SPA flagship serves as a dynamic platform for the Architecture, Design, and Property Development community - where industry professionals can connect, be inspired, and collaborate on shaping the future of modern living. It is designed to meet these primary needs:

Inspiration: More than a product gallery, the GROHE SPA flagship is a creative and multi-sensorial destination. Guests can see, touch, and experience trendsetting solutions that have premiered at Milan Design Week and are now present in Asia. The flagship will inspire new perspectives for premium residential and hospitality spaces in curations from the LIXIL global design team that have garnered over 700 global design awards.

More than a product gallery, the GROHE SPA flagship is a creative and multi-sensorial destination. Guests can see, touch, and experience trendsetting solutions that have premiered at Milan Design Week and are now present in Asia. The flagship will inspire new perspectives for premium residential and hospitality spaces in curations from the LIXIL global design team that have garnered over 700 global design awards. Customization and Diﬀerentiation: GROHE SPA is poised to enable architects, designers, and developers to explore customization options in the finest designs, finishes, and colors. Project personalization creates diﬀerentiation for high-value properties in a competitive market. Peace of mind is assured with the exacting engineering, craftsmanship, and Aqua Intelligence innovations from GROHE.

The debut of GROHE SPA Icon 3D, Rainshower Aqua Tiles and Private Collection in Malaysia

A highlight of the new showroom is the Malaysian premiere of the GROHE SPA Icon 3D collection. This collection utilizes advanced metal 3D printing to create exacting and ultra-sleek sculptural forms that are impossible to produce through traditional casting. Limited pieces ensure exclusivity for premium developments, and customized designs can create statement pieces for the most discerning designers and homeowners.

GROHE SPA Rainshower Aqua Tiles bring design, precision, and personalization together to turn water into a tailored showering experience. Crafted from metal and guided by SmartControl technology, every movement feels deliberate, every spray pattern perfectly tuned to your rhythm. With modular ceiling designs and finishes from the Colors Collection,eachspacecanreflect its own sense of calm and coordination.

Those seeking a refined, tactile, and timeless aesthetic can be inspired by the curated GROHE SPA Private Collection to reimagine personalized bathroom concepts. The Atrio Private Collection is curated for sensorial and design appreciation of classic, eﬀortless, and timeless style. You take in the smooth curves of these beautiful faucets that echo the geometrical perfection of a circle. Whereas, the Allure Brilliant Private Collection has been crafted with exacting engineering for every surface angle to catch and reflect light like a sparkling gemstone, evoking breathtaking visuals to accompany the perfect shower. Each private collection is a canvas ready for subtle to bold strokes of personalized style through the choice of colors, materials and finishes

"The GROHE SPA flagship is poised to meet the growing demand for personalization and diﬀerentiation for bespoke luxury for premium homes and hotels across Malaysia. We are also impressed by the growing sophistication and stature of the architect and designer community on the global stage, including at the recently concluded Asia Pacific Property & Hotel Awards. We are excited to bring together the GROHE SPA experience, in an inspiring, collaborative space to create multi-sensory showers, personalized with the finest design, materials, and finishes." commented Koh Fu Sheng, Leader for LIXIL Water Technology, Singapore & Malaysia.

Experience the future of wellness: Private consultations

The GROHE SPA flagship showroom is now open to developers, architects, designers, and homeowners seeking to elevate their luxury projects. To assure a personalized experience, guests are invited to reserve a private consultation with a GROHE SPA specialist.

Designers and Developers can expect to receive expert consultation to select, customize, and implement solutions that meet stringent project specifications and elevate their projects.

Discerning Homeowners can select and customize their personal wellness spaces and tailored showering experiences with curated collections, featuring attention to the finest detail.

How to book: To schedule your private appointment, please book a visit | or contact the showroom directly at: [email protected] | Learn more at www.grohe.com/en-MY/

Location: GROHE SPA Flagship Showroom 86 Jalan SS2/24, 47300 Petaling Jaya

For additional info on GROHE SPA and high-resolution photos, please download here.

The GROHE SPA factsheet could be accessed HERE.

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high-quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL diﬀerence is how we do this: through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry-leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 53,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com.

About GROHE SPA

GROHE SPA is the premium luxury oﬀering within the GROHE portfolio, dedicated to transforming the bathroom into a personalised wellness sanctuary through its philosophy of "Salus Per Aquam" or wellbeing through water. Combining advanced German engineering with refined design, high-quality materials, and extensive customisation to create tailored water experiences that engage the senses and elevate everyday rituals. This enables architects, designers, and homeowners to move beyond functional spaces and create an immersive environment centred on comfort, wellbeing, and individual expression. Its design leadership is further reinforced through its presence at Milan Design Week, where GROHE SPA showcases award-winning installations that reflect its commitment to innovation, craftsmanship and experiential luxury.

SOURCE LIXIL