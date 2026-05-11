Redefining the Future of Living: LIXIL's American Standard and GROHE proudly support the Asia Pacific Property and Hotel Awards 2026

This year's awards centered on the theme of "Innovation". As the property industry faces challenges and opportunities of an ever-changing world, the creation and adaptation of novel ideas and evolving technology, design, materials, and construction techniques are crucial factors to deliver property excellence.

The rigorous judging standards and widespread recognition for award winners drew 814 entries. Every nominated and winning project was subject to judging by an independent panel of over 100 industry experts for its excellence in aesthetics, functionality, and originality. By country, Thailand garnered the highest number of awards (116), followed by China (74). Notable achievements were recorded by India (65), Singapore (48), Indonesia (47), Malaysia (45) and Vietnam (36).

"LIXIL is proud to partner with the IPA (International Property Awards) for eight consecutive years to celebrate and elevate excellence within the property sector across the Asia-Pacific," said Audrey Yeo, Leader, LIXIL Water Technology, Asia Pacific. "This year's focus on Innovation is especially timely as we continue to observe rising demand for self-wellness and sustainability in new homes and hospitality projects. At LIXIL, partnering with leading industry leaders enables us to co-create innovative solutions to meet changing demands with differentiated projects that appeal to homeowners and investors."

During the event, Antoine Besseyre des Horts, Leader, LIXIL Global Design, Asia, delivered a keynote seminar on "Elevating Water Experiences Through Innovation." He shared how LIXIL power brands with their diverse portfolios leverage innovation to enhance daily water rituals by addressing critical shifts in personalization, hygiene, and the rise of the home sanctuary. He concluded that true innovation goes beyond novelty and is not defined by technology alone, but by achieving a meaningful balance between the company's purpose, real human needs and environmental impact—ensuring that technology always serves a deeper living aspiration.

At the event, LIXIL brought innovation to life through immersive installations experiences that blended high-end design with latest technologies:

American Standard showcased its commitment to purposeful design with the official launch of the Acacia Supasleek Collection. The American Standard installation highlighted the design language of sleek minimalism. and multiple vignettes demonstrating the collection's sophisticated aesthetics and versatile application for residential and hospitality projects. Guests were also invited to experience an innovative VR bathroom journey, using virtual reality to visualize tailored designs in real-time.

GROHE SPA presented an innovative concept for personalization to the finest detail, creating a seamless, cohesive bathroom aesthetic in a collaboration between GROHE SPA and Buster + Punch. The curated space merges acclaimed design and collaborative innovation to create a new expression for bespoke shower experiences with industrial-inspired lighting accents, headlined by the Grohtherm Aqua Tile and Rainshower Aqua Tile and Atrio Private Collection in the striking Phantom Black finish.

The American Standard Innovation Award was presented to The Oasis by line+ studio, Chengdu, Sichuan, China for its innovative vertical villa concept, which seamlessly blends high-end design with sustainable, conscious living. By utilizing a bifurcated layout and a staggered balcony system, the project successfully addresses urban privacy and noise concerns, ensuring a secluded sanctuary within a high-density CBD. The design further enhances occupant well-being through an "Ecological Habitat" featuring 270-degree panoramic views and nature-integrated courtyards that dissolve the boundary between the interior and the landscape.

At the event, the Botanica Grand Modern Zen by Rhyme Design Group, Phuket, Thailand was honored with the GROHE Luxury Award. Inspired by the Japanese philosophy of Wabi-Sabi, this villa redefines "New Luxury" through thoughtful design rather than excess. The architecture acts as a private sanctuary, seamlessly merging with nature via flowing layouts and passive environmental strategies. The result is a refined living environment that perfectly balances aesthetic excellence with long-term well-being and sustainability.

Awarded the GROHE Sustainability Award, The Right Life by Mana Projects, Bangalore, India is a biophilic township that seamlessly integrates nature-driven design with high-performance engineered systems. Aligned with IGBC Gold standards, the project implements sponge city principles and a triple plumbing system to achieve 100% wastewater reuse and local lake restoration. This living park ecosystem balances resource efficiency with microclimate engineering, and reduces ambient urban temperature to create a resilient model for future-proofed, sustainable urban living.

To view the complete list of winners at the Asia Pacific International Property and Hotel Awards, please visit https://winners.propertyawards.net/all-winners/?ucterms=winner-year~2026-winners.

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high-quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry-leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM. With approximately 53,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries, we are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. To know more, visit www.lixil.com.

About American Standard

American Standard is the industry leader in bathroom and kitchen products, providing an unmatched legacy of quality and innovation for 150 years. American Standard is passionate about improving daily living in ways big and small. From toilet seat innovations to best-in-class kitchen faucets, American Standard seeks to inspire people to create a home they will love every day.

About GROHE

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of LIXIL, a manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products. In order to offer "Pure Freude an Wasser", every product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability.

The brand offers life-enhancing product solutions as well as services with its dedicated portfolios GROHE QuickFix, GROHE Professional and its premium sub-brand GROHE SPA. All cater to the specific needs of GROHE's professional business partners and their differentiated target groups.

With water at the core of its business, the brand contributes to LIXIL's Impact Strategy with a resource-saving value chain: from CO 2 -neutral* production, the removal of unnecessary plastic in the product packaging, all the way to water- and energy-saving product technologies such as GROHE Everstream, a water-recirculating shower.

*includes CO 2 compensation projects, more on grohe-x.com/sustainability

SOURCE Lixil