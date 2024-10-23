Lok Fu Place Launches "Blissful Home Harmony" Shopping Rewards

Discover 100+ Home Essentials with Discounts up to 90%

Celebrate NITORI's New Store Opening and Play to Win $10,000 Cash Vouchers

More than 30 popular household and food retailers at Lok Fu Place will offer up to 90% off for a range of selected items

Compete in the "Beat the prize" leaderboard challenge: the top 10 record-holders have a chance to win amazing prizes, including a $10,000 cash voucher for NITORI's new Lok Fu Place store

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Autumn rolls in, it's the perfect time to refresh your home. From 25 October to 30 November, Lok Fu Place presents the "Blissful Home Harmony" campaign, offering more than 100 home appliances and food products at unbeatable prices, with discounts up to 90% off. Mark your calendars and get ready to snap up your favourite items.

Celebrate NITORI’s New Store Opening and Play to Win $10,000 Cash Vouchers

Plus, Japanese furniture and home accessories chain store NITORI is opening its second Hong Kong store at Lok Fu Place, and to celebrate, shoppers can join in the "Beat the prize" game for a chance to win the grand prize—$10,000 cash voucher for NITORI's Lok Fu store. Other prizes include a premium three-seater leather sofa, an inverter front-loading washing machine, and more. The more you shop, the better your chances to "Beat the prize".

Massive home essentials sale: more than 100 selected appliances and food products up to 90% off

The "Blissful Home Harmony" rewards campaign at Lok Fu Place brings together more than 30 household and food stores, including Sofamark and UNY to provide essentials for all families and offer more than 100 handpicked items at special prices for up to 90% off. Running for five weeks from 25 October, certain items will be on sale at up to 90% off on selected dates, including:

Merchant Product Special Price ($) Original Price ($) Sofamark Flanagan two-seater fabric sofa 299 2,990 Sofamark Yilia Dining Table Sets 599 5,990 UNY Tefal X-Nano Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner 253 2,528 CMK Electrical Store Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart TV 548 5,480 CMK Electrical Store Siemens Two-Door refrigerator 699 6,990 Panashop Panasonic "Inverter" Steam & Grill Microwave Oven 298 2,980 Cottex Disney Soft Fabric Series (Single Fitted Sheet, Pillowcase and Duvet Cover in set) 110 1,099

Limited quantity, while stocks last.

During the promotion, shoppers will find discounts on selected dining sets, kitchenware, bedroom essentials, home cleaning and personal care products. For example, Cottex - A-Fontane More than Silk 40S Collection 1300 Thread-count Bedding Set (Fitted Sheet and Pillowcases) will be available at $299 to $499 per set (original price $600 to $1,020), and the Tefal Ingenio Black 8-Piece Set for just $1,438 per set (original price $2,388). Don't miss these unbeatable deals.

Play the "Beat the prize" game and win a grand prize worth $10,000 in cash vouchers for Japan's beloved home goods store!

In celebration of NITORI's grand opening at Lok Fu Place on 25 October, Lok Fu Place is launching an exciting "Beat the prize" game. Link Up members can earn a chance to play the game with every $200 spending via electronic payment*, or two game chances with $350 spending. Plus, for any electronic payment made at NITORI's Lok Fu store, shoppers will receive an extra game chance to play.

Enter the "Leaderboard Challenge", where the Top 10 highest scorers will win fantastic prizes. The Grand prize is a $10,000 cash voucher for NITORI's Lok Fu store, while the second prize is a Wardell three-seater leather sofa, and the third prize is Hitachi inverter front-loading washing machine. Other exciting prizes include a 28-inch built-under cooker hood, a Two-Door Inverter Compressor Refrigerator, a cordless stick vacuum cleaner, and more. The more you shop, the greater your chances to win—so don't miss out on the opportunity to take home these amazing rewards.

NITORI brings exclusive opening offers to Lok Fu Place

Japanese furniture and home accessories chain store, NITORI, is set to open its new location at Lok Fu Place. In addition to offering their signature range of affordable Japanese-style furniture and home essentials—such as sofas, dining sets, wardrobes, curtains, bedding, tableware, and even pet products—the store will bring a wider selection of "Made in Japan" items.

From 25 October to 11 November, NITORI members entitle to enjoy special opening deals: every $100 or more in-store and receive a $10 discount, or spend $200 (after discounted price) and receive an exclusive Hong Kong limited-edition canvas bag, on a first-come, first-served basis. As part of the celebration, NITORI will also feature a special Hokkaido-themed exhibition. Customers who shop in-store during this period will have the chance to receive free Hokkaido souvenirs, available in selected days with limited quantities, please consult with NITORI staff for details.

"Blissful Home Harmony" campaign details:

Dates: 25 October – 30 November 2024

Location: Lok Fu Place and Market

"Beat the prize" activity details:

Program period: 25 October – 30 November 2024 (Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Game Venue: 1/F, Zone A, Lok Fu Place (in front of UNIQLO)

Game Time: 12:00 NN to 7:00 PM

NITORI Lok Fu Store

Address: 1/F, Zone B, Lok Fu Place

For more information, please visit: https://www.linkhk.com/en/promotion/

Download images: https://bit.ly/40b3hSK

About Link

Link Asset Management Limited (Link) is a leading global real estate investor and asset manager based in Hong Kong. It manages Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), the largest REIT in Asia. Link REIT has been 100% held by public and institutional investors since its listing in 2005 in Hong Kong. It is a constituent of the Hong Kong securities market benchmark Hang Seng Index, as well as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, the FTSE4Good Index Series and the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index. Through Link REIT, Link owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail facilities, car parks, offices and logistics assets spanning from China's Beijing, Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Shenzhen), and Yangtze River Delta centred around Shanghai, to Singapore, Australia's Sydney and Melbourne and the UK's London. With its expanded investment capability and dynamic growth strategy, Link aspires to be a world-class real estate investor and manager, serving and improving the lives of people around us.

For details, please visit https://www.linkreit.com.

SOURCE Link