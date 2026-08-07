LONGPORT Whale Wins Ecosystem Collaboration Award - Singapore at ABF Fintech Awards 2026

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGPORT Whale, a leading fintech brand, is pleased to announce that it has won the Ecosystem Collaboration Award – Singapore at the Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) FinTech Awards 2026. The award recognizes outstanding achievement in building fintech ecosystems and advancing collaboration across the industry.

Unlike traditional system providers, Whale is built on a cloud-native microservices architecture and delivers integrated front-to-back solutions under a "Securities as a Service" model. The platform is designed to support brokerages, banks, family offices, external asset managers, and other licensed financial institutions with cross-market, multi-asset trading and wealth management needs.

The platform connects with leading global counterparties, product issuers, and custodian banks, while offering pre-integrated access to essential third-party services, including market data, news, KYC, and customer service tools. These connections provide clients with a ready-to-deploy financial ecosystem, enabling them to enter new markets and launch new products without the complexity and time required to manage multiple technology integrations and vendor relationships. Meanwhile, LONGPORT Whale's open API framework ensures clients retain the flexibility to connect with additional third-party services as their businesses evolve.

Through its global market connectivity, LONGPORT Whale enables financial institutions to access major markets, including Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United States, while providing connectivity to more than a dozen structured note issuers. The platform supports a wide range of asset classes, including equities, ETFs, options, structured notes, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and virtual assets, and currently serves more than 100 financial institutions worldwide.

Zhong Hua, CEO of LONGPORT Whale, said, "This award recognises the ecosystem value we have built and strengthens our confidence in continuing to expand our network of ecosystem partnerships. What we aim to provide clients is more than a platform that integrates multi-market, multi-asset trading and wealth management capabilities — it is an open and interconnected global trading network. Every new market we enter, every new asset class we support, and every new ecosystem partner we connect strengthens this network. As it continues to grow, so does the value we create for our clients."

About LONGPORT Whale

LONGPORT Whale provides institutional-grade trading solutions for brokers, banks, family offices, and other institutions with trading services. The platform delivers comprehensive access to multi-market, multi-asset trading through a single integrated system. Built on a proprietary cloud-native microservices architecture and validated by tens of millions of live transactions, LONGPORT Whale delivers millisecond-level execution with exceptional stability and reliability.

Its modular, flexible deployment model allows each institution to tailor the system to its business scale and regulatory environment, enabling partners to rapidly build efficient, compliant, and globally scalable trading services. Today, the platform serves as the core trading system for more than 100 institutions worldwide.

The founding team of LONGPORT Whale brings together experienced financial professionals from Singapore and Hong Kong SAR, alongside senior technology leaders from top global technology companies. With operations across Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, the United States, and Thailand, the company has built a strong, globally distributed team with a significant focus on FinTech innovation.

Driven by deep industry expertise and continuous technological innovation, LONGPORT Whale has established itself as a trusted industry leader and has been recognized with multiple prestigious FinTech awards from internationally respected institutions.

Website: https://longportwhale.com

SOURCE LONGPORT Whale