LSBF Launches Strategic Partnership with University of Chichester to Expand Postgraduate Opportunities in Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) Singapore Campus has announced a new strategic partnership with the University of Chichester, marking a significant step in expanding access to internationally recognised postgraduate degrees in Singapore and across the region.

This collaboration brings together the University of Chichester's strong academic heritage and LSBF's career-focused, industry-driven approach—creating a powerful platform for professionals seeking to advance in an increasingly competitive global economy.

With submission already made to the Singapore SkillsFuture Agency (SSG), LSBF projects strong demand, targeting over 100 applications within the first year of launch.

"Through this partnership, we are elevating access to globally recognised postgraduate education that blends academic depth with real-world application," said Sunil Gideon, Senior Director of Commercial, LSBF Singapore Campus. "This is about equipping learners with the capabilities to stay relevant and competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape."

Katie Akerman, Director of Education Policy, Quality and Partnerships from the University of Chichester added, "Asia is one of the fastest-growing regions globally, with increasing demand for expertise in both digital marketing and psychotherapy. As businesses accelerate their digital transformation and societies place greater emphasis on mental well-being, these fields are becoming critically important. Our collaboration with LSBF enables us to deliver programmes that are both academically rigorous and highly relevant to the evolving needs of professionals in this dynamic market."

The partnership reinforces LSBF's commitment to broadening educational pathways and strengthening Singapore's position as a hub for quality international education—offering aspiring students a gateway to global opportunities and career progression.

Learn more about this partnership: https://www.lsbf.edu.sg/about-us/partners

SOURCE London School of Business & Finance Singapore Campus