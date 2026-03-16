LSBF Singapore Campus Secures EduTrust Renewal, Backed by Strong Student Outcomes and Award-Winning Workforce Initiatives

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) Singapore Campus has successfully renewed its EduTrust Certification, reinforcing its position as a trusted private education institution committed to academic excellence, student success, and workforce development since establishing its Singapore campus in 2011.

The renewal reflects LSBF's continued investment in people, innovation, and student success — with measurable improvements across staff engagement, student satisfaction, and institutional capabilities.

A key strength recognised during the assessment was LSBF's strategic approach to human capital development. The institution's workforce initiatives have also received national recognition, including the Tripartite Alliance Award 2025, alongside achieving the Progressive Wage Mark for its commitment to fair and progressive employment practices.

Beyond workforce initiatives, LSBF continues to prioritise student engagement, career readiness, and well-being. The institution organised a wide range of community initiatives — including International Women's Day activities, sports tournaments, and corporate social responsibility projects with Food from the Heart and Willing Hearts — achieving an impressive 96.7% average satisfaction rating among participating students.

Students also benefit from structured career development workshops, industry talks, and counselling support services, with satisfaction for student support services exceeding institutional benchmarks.

To further enhance the learning environment, LSBF invested approximately S$900,000 in technology and facility upgrades, supporting modern teaching practices and an improved campus experience.

"The renewal of our EduTrust certification is a strong affirmation of LSBF Singapore's commitment to excellence in education, workforce development, and student experience," said Rathakrishnan Govind, CEO of LSBF Global. "We will continue to invest in learning environments, industry-relevant programmes, and a supportive academic community that empowers our students to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy."

The renewal also highlights the important role private education institutions play in strengthening Singapore's position as a global education hub. By maintaining rigorous quality standards and investing in workforce and student outcomes, institutions like LSBF contribute to building a trusted and high-quality private education sector that supports lifelong learning and international talent development.

With the renewed certification, LSBF Singapore remains focused on advancing educational quality, strengthening industry partnerships, and delivering transformative learning experiences for students from Singapore and around the world.

SOURCE London School of Business & Finance Singapore Campus