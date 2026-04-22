LSBF Singapore Achieves Fourth Consecutive Win at Singapore Business Review International Business Awards 2026

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) Singapore Campus has clinched its fourth consecutive win at the Singapore Business Review International Business Awards 2026 (Education category), reinforcing its position as one of Singapore's most consistently recognised private education institutions.

The milestone comes amid a new phase of accelerated growth, with LSBF expanding into high-demand sectors and strengthening its global academic and industry ecosystem.

LSBF at SBR International Business Awards 2026.

A key development is the launch of LSBF's School of Health Sciences, marking its strategic entry into the healthcare education sector. New programmes include Biomedical Science pathways (from foundation to advanced diploma), a Higher Diploma in Healthcare and Social Care Management, and a Master of Science in Global Health Management offered in partnership with the University of Greenwich. These programmes are designed with a strong applied focus, supported by a blended laboratory model that integrates virtual simulations with hands-on practical training.

Beyond programme expansion, LSBF continues to advance its academic influence. In 2025, Dr Ignatius Luke Chan published insights on artificial intelligence in healthcare—strengthening the institution's presence at the intersection of emerging technology and education.

The institution has also accelerated its global partnership strategy, with recent collaborations including the University of Chichester across disciplines such as counselling, digital marketing, and psychology—broadening opportunities for students to access internationally recognised qualifications.

Regionally, LSBF is scaling its footprint with LSBF College in Kuala Lumpur, launched in October 2024 and already serving over 200 students, with degree programmes in the pipeline. Further expansion is underway, with recruitment offices planned in Shanghai and New Delhi in 2026 to support growing international demand.

Rathakrishnan Govind, CEO, LSBF Global said: "Securing this recognition for the fourth consecutive year is a strong affirmation of LSBF's direction and the impact of what we are building. Our focus goes beyond programme delivery—we are creating a community where education, industry, and global opportunities intersect. As we expand into new disciplines and markets, we remain committed to equipping our students with skills that are relevant, practical, and future-ready. We also welcome prospective students and like-minded partners in Singapore and across the region to collaborate with us in shaping the next chapter of education and workforce development."

With a clear focus on innovation, employability, and internationalisation, LSBF continues to strengthen its position as a forward-looking education provider in Singapore's competitive landscape.

The Singapore Business Review International Business Awards recognises outstanding foreign companies that demonstrate innovation, strong execution, and impactful contributions within Singapore's dynamic business environment.

SOURCE London School of Business & Finance Singapore Campus