LSBF Singapore Campus and Deloitte Elevate Diploma Education in Singapore with Industry-Driven Learning

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a successful collaboration launched in 2024, London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) Singapore Campus and Deloitte are taking their partnership to the next level, bringing real-world industry expertise directly into LSBF's Diploma, Higher Diploma, and Career Immersion programmes.

This expanded collaboration underscores a shared mission: to produce career-ready graduates equipped with both academic rigour and practical insights from one of the world's leading professional services firms.

Dual-Branded, Industry-Endorsed Programmes

Selected Diploma and Higher Diploma programmes will incorporate a Deloitte co-delivered module, reinforcing LSBF's commitment to industry-relevant education and curriculum aligned with the expectations of leading professional services firms.

Deloitte practicing consultant will deliver one module across six academic pathways:

Diploma in Accounting and Finance

Diploma in Business Studies

Diploma in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

And their Level 1 Higher Diploma equivalents

By learning alongside Deloitte, students gain both strong academic foundations and early exposure to real-world professional practice, positioning them ahead in today's competitive job market.

Career Discovery Meets Academic Learning

Another standout feature of the partnership is the 2-Day Deloitte Career Discovery Experience Programme, designed to immerse students in the professional environment. Participants will:

Step into Deloitte's workplace and experience daily operations

Explore career pathways in audit, finance, consulting, and advisory

Acquire employability skills essential for Big Four success

This hands-on experience provides students with early career clarity and enhanced professional readiness, long before graduation.

These allow working professionals and adult learners to upskill, reskill and advance their careers while benefiting from a Big Four-endorsed learning experience.

Miko Chng, Associate Director, Domestic Recruitment, Executive Development & Marketing said: "By extending our collaboration with Deloitte into Diploma programmes, we are creating something truly distinctive in Singapore's private education sector — a model where industry and academia are not just aligned, but co-delivered. This ensures our students graduate with both recognised qualifications and the confidence to succeed in real business environments."

Michael Gomez, Director, Deloitte Southeast Asia added:

"Our continued partnership with LSBF Singapore Campus reflects our commitment to nurturing future-ready talent. By embedding Deloitte's expertise into academic qualification, we are helping learners build strong foundations and gain early exposure to the realities of professional practice."

About LSBF

The London School of Business & Finance (LSBF), founded in 2003 and a member of the Global University System (GUS), serves over 25,000 students across more than 40 countries. With campuses in key cities including the UK, Singapore, and Malaysia, LSBF has expanded its international footprint, particularly in Asia. LSBF Singapore campus offers over 100 programmes in business, finance, law, hospitality, and technology, and collaborate with reputable universities to provide internationally recognised qualifications. LSBF holds EduTrust certification, partners with organizations like Grab, Deloitte and ISCA, and is an ACCA Approved Learning Partner. In recognition of its future-focused approach to education, LSBF was honoured with the Singapore Business Review's International Business Award in Education for two consecutive years – 2024 and 2025. These accolades reaffirm LSBF's commitment to delivering quality, industry-aligned education that empowers aspiring professionals globally.

