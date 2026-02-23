LSBF Singapore Campus Secures Asia-Pacific Stevie® Award for the Third Consecutive Year

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) Singapore Campus has once again earned regional acclaim, clinching the Bronze Stevie® Award at the 13th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards for the third consecutive year.

Recognised under the category "Award for Excellence in Innovation in Education – Organisations with up to 100 Employees," LSBF's win cements its standing as one of Singapore's most agile and industry-driven private education institutions.

This year's award-winning submission, "Innovating Education Through Integrated Expansion and Industry Collaboration," spotlighted LSBF's bold strategy to integrate academic excellence with strong corporate alliances and rapid programme innovation—positioning students at the forefront of workforce transformation.

Strategic Expansion Backed by Industry Leaders

Over the past year, LSBF accelerated its growth through high-impact collaborations with organisations such as Grab, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), and leading Big 4 accounting firms, strengthening real-world exposure and professional pathways for students.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards recognise workplace innovation across 29 nations, honouring organisations that demonstrate measurable impact and forward-thinking leadership.

LSBF's three-year winning streak reflects more than consistency—it signals resilience, adaptability, and sustained excellence within a highly competitive regional education landscape.

"Winning the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Award for the third consecutive year is a defining milestone for LSBF," said Miko Chng, Associate Director of Domestic Sales and Marketing, LSBF Singapore Campus. "This recognition validates our strategic direction—where education is not delivered in isolation, but in collaboration with industry.

Our ability to move swiftly, build meaningful partnerships, and launch market-relevant programmes has allowed us to create measurable impact for both students and corporate partners."

Transforming Lives Through Education

From globally recognised undergraduate and postgraduate degrees to professional certifications and executive development programmes, LSBF continues to align its offerings with digital, regulatory evolution, and Singapore's national upskilling agenda.

Guided by its brand promise, "Transforming Lives Through Education," LSBF continues to redefine learning through industry-connected, globally relevant, and impact-driven programmes—ensuring its graduates are not merely qualified, but confidently future-ready.

About LSBF

The London School of Business & Finance (LSBF), founded in 2003 and a member of the Global University System (GUS), serves over 25,000 students across more than 40 countries. With campuses in key cities including the UK, Singapore, and Malaysia, LSBF has expanded its international footprint, particularly in Asia. LSBF Singapore campus offers over 100 programmes in business, finance, law, hospitality, and technology, and collaborate with reputable universities to provide internationally recognised qualifications. LSBF holds EduTrust certification, partners with organizations like Grab, Deloitte and ISCA, and is an ACCA Approved Learning Partner. In recognition of its future-focused approach to education, LSBF was honoured with the Singapore Business Review's International Business Award in Education for two consecutive years – 2024 and 2025. These accolades reaffirm LSBF's commitment to delivering quality, industry-aligned education that empowers aspiring professionals globally.

SOURCE London School of Business & Finance Singapore Campus