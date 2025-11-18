LSBF Singapore Wins Prestigious Tripartite Alliance (TA) Award 2025, Setting a Benchmark for People-First Practices in the Private Education Sector.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The London School of Business & Finance (LSBF) Singapore Campus has been awarded the Tripartite Alliance (TA) Award 2025 by the Tripartite Alliance for Fair & Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP)—a national accolade reserved for organisations that demonstrate exemplary leadership in fair, inclusive, and progressive employment practices.

LSBF stands out as the only Private Education Institution (PEI) recognised in its category this year, underscoring its leadership in championing values-led workplace culture within Singapore's education landscape.

Receiving recognition under the Age Inclusive Practices category, LSBF was commended for its intentional and effective approach to building an age-friendly workplace. Through structured support, and barrier-free hiring, LSBF has created an environment where employees of all ages can contribute meaningfully and grow confidently. These efforts have strengthened organisational resilience, expanded access to diverse talent, and enhanced the institution's ability to meet evolving student and industry needs.

CEO of LSBF Global, Rathakrishnan Govind, said "LSBF Singapore Campus's achievement reflects our commitment to building an education institution where people feel valued, respected, and empowered to grow. A fair and inclusive workplace is the foundation of strong teaching, positive student outcomes, and sustainable organisational success. This award is a testament to the dedication of our teams in Singapore and underscores our belief that progressive employment practices are not only the right thing to do — they are essential for the future of education."

About LSBF Singapore

The London School of Business & Finance (LSBF), founded in 2003 and a member of the Global University System (GUS), serves over 25,000 students across more than 40 countries. With campuses in key cities including the UK, Singapore, and Malaysia, LSBF has expanded its international footprint, particularly in Asia. LSBF Singapore campus offers over 100 programmes in business, finance, law, hospitality, and technology, and collaborate with reputable universities to provide internationally recognised qualifications. LSBF holds EduTrust certification, partners with organizations like Grab, Deloitte and ISCA, and is an ACCA Approved Learning Partner. In recognition of its future-focused approach to education, LSBF was honoured with the Singapore Business Review's International Business Award in Education for two consecutive years – 2024 and 2025. These accolades reaffirm LSBF's commitment to delivering quality, industry-aligned education that empowers aspiring professionals globally.

