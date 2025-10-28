LSBF Singapore Campus Wins big "Business Transformation Award" and Named Highly commendable "Employer of the Year" at the BritCham Awards 2025

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) Singapore Campus is proud to announce its outstanding achievement at the 26th British Chamber of Commerce Singapore (BritCham) Business Awards, being named the Winner of the Business Transformation Award and and Highly Commended by the judges for Employer of the Year, alongside Mott MacDonald.

Britcham Photo

This prestigious recognition marks a defining milestone in LSBF's journey of growth. Over the past two years, the institution has reimagined its approach to business education — strengthening academic pathways, industry alliance, and fostering a people-first culture grounded in collaboration and inclusivity.

"This award is a phenomenal endorsement of everything we do every day — and love doing," said Miko Chng, Associate Director of Recruitment, Executive Development & Marketing at LSBF Singapore Campus. "It's an incredible affirmation of the team's hard work and belief in the power of education to change lives."

The Business Transformation Award celebrates LSBF's ability to adapt and thrive amidst change — from the launch of future-ready programmes in Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, and AI, to new corporate collaborations with industry partners including Grab to formalising its latest MOU with ACRA in August. These initiatives have strengthened LSBF's position as a trusted institution bridging academic excellence with real-world industry needs.

Looking ahead, 2026 promises to be another dynamic year of growth. LSBF Singapore will continue to expand its Executive Development portfolio, deepen collaborations with leading employers, and broaden industry immersion opportunities that enhance real-world learning and career readiness.

"Winning this award is both a reflection and a motivation," added Miko. "It reminds us how far we've come — and how much more we can achieve when we stay true to our mission

About LSBF Singapore

The London School of Business & Finance (LSBF), founded in 2003 and a member of the Global University System (GUS), serves over 25,000 students across more than 40 countries. With campuses in key cities including the UK, Singapore, and Malaysia, LSBF has expanded its international footprint, particularly in Asia. LSBF Singapore campus offers over 100 programmes in business, finance, law, hospitality, and technology, and collaborate with reputable universities to provide internationally recognised qualifications. LSBF holds EduTrust certification, partners with organizations like Grab, Deloitte and ISCA, and is an ACCA Approved Learning Partner. In recognition of its future-focused approach to education, LSBF was honoured with the Singapore Business Review's International Business Award in Education for two consecutive years – 2024 and 2025. These accolades reaffirm LSBF's commitment to delivering quality, industry-aligned education that empowers aspiring professionals globally.

SOURCE London School of Business & Finance Singapore Campus