LSBF Singapore Shines at HR Excellence Awards 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) Singapore Campus has been honoured at the HR Excellence Awards Singapore 2025, a recognition that celebrates its commitment to people-first leadership and meaningful organisational transformation.

HR Excellence Award GOLD

Gold – Excellence in Mature Workforce Empowerment

The top honour recognises LSBF's strong advocacy for age inclusivity, second-chance hiring, and purposeful career pathways at every stage of professional life. LSBF joins an esteemed group of winners in this category, alongside KK Women's and Children's Hospital (Silver) and MicronTechnology (Bronze) — reflecting a growing industry focus on workforce empowerment and inclusivity.

Bronze – Excellence in HR Change Management

This recognition acknowledges LSBF's ongoing, thoughtful transformation efforts, spanning digital systems, inclusive policies, and collaborative approaches that prioritise clarity and employee experience.

"True transformation begins when we put people at the centre of everything we do," said Rathakrishnan Govind, CEO of LSBF Global. "These awards remind us that our greatest success isn't measured by trophies, but by the lives and careers we've helped shape along the way."

LSBF Singapore Campus has consistently raised the bar, and it is particularly in 2025 with multiple recognitions that celebrate its people-centric and purpose-driven journey:

Employee Experience Awards 2025 : Double wins for Best Organisational Change Leadership and Best Remote Work Strategy , reflecting a flexible, modern, and resilient workplace.

: Double wins for and , reflecting a flexible, modern, and resilient workplace. BritCham Business Awards 2025 : Winner of the Business Transformation Award and Highly Commended for Employer of the Year .

: Winner of the and for . Company of Good Recognition System (COGRS) Award 2025: National-level recognition under NVPC's Company of Good initiative, affirming LSBF's purpose-driven approach across People, Society, Governance, Environment, and Economy.

