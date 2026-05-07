LUYUAN Launches Southeast Asia Supply Integration Center in Thailand, Capturing Exponential Growth with "China Technology + Local Manufacturing"

SHANGHAI, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUYUAN Group (HK.02451), a global leader in electric two-wheelers, today announced the establishment of its Southeast Asia Supply Integration Center in Thailand at the 2026 LUYUAN Overseas Partners Conference. Operated by a seasoned local team with deep roots in Thailand's mobility sector, the center marks a strategic landing of LUYUAN's "China R&D and supply chain + global design + local operations" model in Southeast Asia. It also signals a new phase — moving the supply chain forward to capture the region's electrification boom.

Thailand is the world's sixth-largest motorcycle market, with annual fuel motorcycle sales of 1.8 million units. By Q1 2025, the electrification rate had surged from under 5% last year to 12% — exponential growth. The Supply Integration Center is designed to seamlessly connect LUYUAN's mature manufacturing system with local demand, enabling fast delivery and agile response.

"In Thailand, the market does not wait for late supply chains," said Dylan Sun, representative of the center. "LUYUAN's liquid-cooled motor technology is perfectly suited to Thailand's year-round heat and rain, solving the industry-wide challenge of motor performance degradation in high temperatures. The 'China Technology + Local Manufacturing' model allows us to put reliable products in consumers' hands at top speed. Our target is clear: 50,000 units sold annually and 200 sales channels by 2028, making LUYUAN a TOP 3 electric two-wheeler brand in Thailand."

"This is not a sales office. We are moving our supply chain capability and manufacturing system directly to the front line," stressed HU Jihong, Founder and CEO of LUYUAN Group. "We bring core technologies and industrial know-how validated by millions of users. Together with local partners, we co-build production capacity and share growth, delivering the most suitable and stable green mobility solutions to users in Thailand and beyond."

The center will focus on localized product adaptation, rapid supply chain response, and service network building — providing efficient support for dealers and users alike. As one of LUYUAN's six global innovation centers, it further strengthens the company's global transition from product export to capability export.

SOURCE LUYUAN GROUP