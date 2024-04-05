Lynk & Co to enter the Philippines and Make Strides in Southeast Asia

MANILA, Philippines, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 4th, the global premium brand Lynk & Co announced its debut in the Philippines, introducing its lineup including Lynk & Co 01, 05, and 06, alongside the showcased Lynk & Co 03+ making its first appearance in the country. As the launch slogan "Linked and Connected" suggests, Lynk & Co's debut aims to connect with the distinctively vibrant audience in the Philippines and the brand itself. This move highlights the brand's keen recognition of the immense potential within the thriving Philippine market, while also harmonizing with its broader strategic momentum across Southeast Asia.

Lynk & Co 06 Launches in the Philippines Lynk & Co 03+ Makes Appearance at Manila International Auto Show

The robust automotive market in the Philippines, a key player in the Asia-Pacific region, inspired Lynk & Co. Lynk & Co's collaboration in the Philippines is with the official distributor, United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI), a seasoned company in the Philippine automotive industry.

Jinjun Tian, Vice President of Lynk & Co Overseas Division, delivered a speech expressing the brand's confidence and determination to thrive in the Philippines, a dynamic market with unlimited potential. He also hinted at plans to introduce more models that meet the expectations of Philippine consumers. Mr. Froilan Dytianquin, Managing Director of Lynk & Co Philippines, underscored that modern Filipino drivers desire vehicles aligning with their dynamic lifestyle: worldly, youthful, energetic, engaged, with a discerning taste for style and quality, and this perfectly aligns with the direction Lynk & Co is taking in the Philippines.

Lynk & Co announced its grand launch at the Manila International Auto Show, held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. Lynk & Co brought the upcoming models set to be launched in the Philippines, including Lynk & Co 01, Lynk & Co 05, and Lynk & Co 06. Additionally, the brand presented Lynk & Co 03+ for the first time in the Philippines at the auto show. Lynk & Co 06, debuting internationally for the first time, is a B-Segment SUV that blends eye-catching aesthetics with impressive performance. In addition to its diverse range of body colors, it boasts an impressive array of features that make it a standout among its peers, including comprehensive safety protection, front MacPherson strut and rear multi-link with lateral stabilizer bar suspension, and 17 intelligent assistance systems. The booth's design, inspired by metropolitan evenings, represents the brand's Mega-city Contrast concept and features fascinating interactive installations. The brand recognizes the compatibility between the 06's product characteristics and the dynamic, innovative, and inclusive nature of the Philippine market.

Lynk & Co's first showroom in the Philippines is set to open in Manila, Alabang, with the showroom opening scheduled for mid-April. Plans are in motion to set up eight showrooms nationwide within the year, along with the establishment of a comprehensive and competitive after-sales service system, ensuring users receive holistic service support. The Philippines launch validates Lynk & Co's brand and product market adaptability. In the future, Lynk & Co will further deepen its presence in the Southeast Asian market and gradually expand to more regions worldwide, advancing its globalization strategy with steady steps.

About Lynk & Co:

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

