LynkiD Pioneers Blockchain-Powered Open Loyalty Platform in Vietnam, Connecting Millions through Data Intelligence

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Vietnam rises as a leading hub for digital transformation in Asia, LynkiD - the country's leading open loyalty platform, is redefining how businesses connect with customers through blockchain and data intelligence.

The "Make in Vietnam" symbol of Technological Innovation

LynkiD received the Gold Award for “Promising Digital Product” at the Make in Vietnam Awards

In 2024, the company received the Gold Award for "Promising Digital Product" at the Make in Vietnam Awards, honoring locally developed technologies that advance the country's digital economy. In 2025, LynkiD was recognized by VINASA in three categories, including Top 10 Blockchain, Web3 and Application Providers, confirming its position as one of Vietnam's most dynamic loyalty technology innovators.

Open Loyalty – Expanding value for businesses and consumers

LynkiD's Open Loyalty model connects brands across industries, from banking, aviation to e-commerce and retail, into a unified loyalty network. Instead of operating separate reward systems, partners can integrate directly, allowing customers to earn and redeem points seamlessly across brands.

Powered by big data and artificial intelligence (AI), the platform helps businesses better understand customer behavior, personalize offers, and maximize customer lifetime value. For consumers, it delivers a transparent, frictionless experience, where every transaction brings tangible benefits.

Built on Blockchain infrastructure, LynkiD guarantees that all loyalty transactions are verified, immutable, and secure. This technology eliminates fraud risks and ensures that customer data and points are safely encrypted and decentralized, meeting international privacy and cybersecurity standards.

Expanding ecosystem of strategic partnerships

LynkiD is actively expanding partnerships across Vietnam's key industries:

Aviation: Vietnam Airlines – Strategic collaboration allowing users to convert between LynkiD points and Lotusmiles.

– Strategic collaboration allowing users to convert between LynkiD points and Lotusmiles. Banking & Finance: Partnerships with VPBank and Opes Digital Insurance to develop open, data-driven loyalty programs and personalized financial experiences.

and to develop open, data-driven loyalty programs and personalized financial experiences. Retail & FMCG: Integration with retail chains, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms, creating a multi-sector points network.

Digital Services: Collaboration with telecom and e-payment partners to enhance digital customer experience.

These partnerships are driving the formation of Vietnam's first large-scale open loyalty ecosystem, where every business contributes to a shared network of customer value.

Bridging Vietnam and Japan through technology collaboration

With a vision to set the regional standard for open loyalty, LynkiD is deepening cooperation with Japanese enterprises in fintech, data, and customer engagement.

The company aims to co-develop blockchain-enabled loyalty solutions with Japanese partners, offering personalized, transparent, and secure consumer experiences, while acting as a bridge for Japanese brands entering Vietnam's fast-growing consumer market.

About LynkiD

LynkiD is Vietnam's leading open loyalty platform, developed by LynkiD Joint Stock Company, with a mission to build a connected ecosystem of customer value powered by Blockchain and data technology.

The platform currently serves over 9 million users and partners with leading enterprises including VPBank, VPBank Securities, Opes Insurance, Vietnam Airlines, and Vietjet Air.

Awards & Recognition:

Make in Vietnam 2024 – Gold Award: Promising Digital Product

VINASA 2025 – Top 10 Outstanding Vietnamese Digital Technology Enterprises

Top 10 in Blockchain, Web3, and Application Solutions

Contact Information:

LynkiD Joint Stock Company (LynkiD JSC)

Media & International Partnership Department

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LYNKID JOINT STOCK COMPANY