Macao Enterprises Take Trip to Lisbon with Sands China

The initiative was organised by Sands China Ltd., co-organised by the Macao Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), and supported by the Macao Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT). It was coordinated by the Sands Resorts Incubation Centre, a company initiative that is dedicated to discovering and supporting local innovative enterprises with development potential.

The visit had several objectives, including supporting the Macao government's initiative to spearhead technology-driven smart tourism and foster the growth of high and new technology. It gave Macao enterprises certified by DSEDT's Technology Enterprise Certification Program the opportunity to learn about the latest information and global trends in the technology industry – aimed at helping Macao build a technological exchange platform that empowers industrial development.

"Sands China remains committed to supporting local enterprises and industries, and we are very pleased at the success of the exploratory visit to Lisbon," said Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd. "As a pillar of Macao's economy, Sands China is dedicated to creating synergy between integrated resort operators and local industries. For this trip, we were honoured to partner with the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macao SAR with the support of the Macao Science and Technology Development Fund to leverage our resources to provide an effective platform for Macao's delegates to forge cooperation with Lisbon's innovative enterprises. By encouraging local enterprises to go global and bring the latest innovations to Macao, it is our hope that they get inspired from this trip as we aim to lay a solid foundation for Macao's development in technological innovation. We are grateful to all who took part to make this visit happen, and we look forward to great things ahead as we utilise Macao's advantages as a Sino-Portuguese platform and work together to boost Macao's economic diversification."

The first item on the delegation's agenda was to attend the Web Summit, an annual technology conference held in Lisbon that brings together the world's leading experts, innovators, business executives and cultural icons. It was attended by 70,000 participants from 150 countries, including 2,600 start-ups, 900 investors, and 800 speakers. The conference featured keynotes, panel discussions and networking opportunities focused on the latest trends and innovations in the tech industry. Giants of the business world hosted masterclasses, roundtables and discussions to share their expertise across every industry, with the Macao delegation attending sessions on sustainability, AI, and robotics.

Sands China executives also joined the trip to get inspired to bring in innovative technologies, products and services that can improve operations, enhance customer experience and boost business performance.

"We are excited to participate in this Lisbon trip, as it offers us the opportunity to explore outside Macao and learn abroad," said delegation member Misty Luo, representative of Macao Newland Technology Co., Ltd. "As one of the first DSEDT-certified Macao enterprises, our company aims to further enhance our innovative approach through experiences like this, with the goal of accelerating the growth of Macao's digital transformation."

A networking dinner organised by Sands China then provided the Macao delegation with a free-flow experience to foster connections with entrepreneurs and other stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem.

The delegation enjoyed exclusive visits to some of the most innovative companies in Lisbon on Nov. 14. They were offered learning, partnership opportunities and meaningful exchanges as they explored Lisbon's innovative spirit and strengthened the bond between Macao and the global tech ecosystem. They visited:

Outsystems , a low-code application development platform from one of Portugal's 'unicorn' status enterprises (privately owned companies with a valuation of US$1 billion ) that helps companies build and scale apps quickly and efficiently;

, a low-code application development platform from one of 'unicorn' status enterprises (privately owned companies with a valuation of ) that helps companies build and scale apps quickly and efficiently; Sensei Tech , a European pioneer in autonomous retail technology that builds autonomous shopping experiences using cameras, weight sensors and proprietary AI algorithms that generate unique retail knowledge for businesses; and

, a European pioneer in autonomous retail technology that builds autonomous shopping experiences using cameras, weight sensors and proprietary AI algorithms that generate unique retail knowledge for businesses; and Unicorn Factory, a Portuguese initiative designed to support and scale high-potential start-ups, helping them reach unicorn status.

Finally, the group attended a Concrete Opportunities Workshop, where they participated in an in-depth session designed to equip participants with insights and strategies to foster innovation by adopting startup-like approaches and leveraging collaboration opportunities. They explored key innovation methodologies and project types, and gained a comprehensive understanding of how innovation is applied in real-world contexts. The workshop also included time for delegates to raise their own challenges and explore potential ways to collaborate to address them.

Initiatives like the Macao Technological Innovation Exploration in Lisbon are part of Sands China's support of the Macao SAR government's promotion of the long-term and sustainable development of smart tourism and high-tech industries. Through such initiatives, Sands China hopes to further integrate tourism and modern technology by supporting the research and development of new high-tech local products, in contribution to Macao's development as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

