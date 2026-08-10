Macau Gaming Supplier Asia Pioneer Entertainment (8400.HK) Issues Profit Alert: H1 Net Profit Surges Nearly 90-Fold

Spike Driven by Core Electronic Gaming Equipment Demand

HONG KONG and MACAU, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited ("APE" or the "Group"; Stock Code: 8400.HK), a Macau-based electronic gaming equipment (EGE) supplier listed on the GEM market of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, issued a positive profit alert on 7 August 2026 for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (the "Period").

Asia Pioneer Entertainment’s corporate office in Macau A selection of Gaming tech solutions and equipment portfolio of Asia Pioneer Entertainment (8400.HK)

Based on a preliminary review of the Group's latest unaudited consolidated management accounts, the Group expects to record turnover of approximately HKD 34.0 million for the Period, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 47.3% compared to HKD 23.0 million for the corresponding period in 2025.

In terms of net profit performance, the Group's Profit Alert stated they expect Total Comprehensive Income (after tax ) for the first half of 2026 to be approximately in the range of HKD 2.2 million-HKD2.4 million—representing a substantial surge of nearly 90-fold compared to HKD 24,959 recorded in H1 2025.

The Board attributes the jump in improved revenues and profits to its core business segment of technical sales and distribution of Electronic Gaming Equipment (EGE) which grew by 56.2% increase in revenue for the 1H 2026 compared to the same period in the previous year.

The Group expects to officially announce its finalised interim results for H1 2026 by the end of August 2026.

Mr. Tony C.L. Chan, Chief Financial Officer of APE, commented: "The Group delivered a very solid operational performance in the first half of 2026, underscored by robust growth in our core EGE distribution business. Alongside our financial recovery, we achieved crucial strategic milestones in H1 by launching BEE MACAU—Macau's first professional-grade playing card manufacturer—and the rollout of our cash conversion tech solutions.

While these new ventures are in their early stages and have not yet contributed directly to H1 revenue, they lay a solid foundation for future top-line growth. This positive profit alert validates the strength and resilience of our core business. Together with these two new business lines, we are exceptionally confident in our vision to provide a seamless, 'one-stop shop' ecosystem."

Regulatory Disclaimer & Safe Harbour Statement

The information contained in this press release is based solely on a preliminary assessment by the management of the Group with reference to the current unaudited consolidated management accounts and information currently available. APE is in the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2026. The reviewed interim results are expected to be formally published on or before late August 2026.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

Official profit alert and photos

https://mmx.prnewswire.com/media/MS1966684/20260810010544EDT_document_1.pdf?id=OA2850240

https://mmx.prnewswire.com/media/MS1966685/20260810010544EDT_document_2.pdf?id=OA2850241

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1htnbstndm0C_vKljgnNSETq8zsQY1pWz?usp=drive_link

About Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8400.HK) Established in 2006, Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited (APE) is a prominent Macau-based Electronic Gaming Equipment (EGE) supplier listed on the GEM market of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Serving as an exclusive distributor for major international equipment manufacturers, APE delivers technical solutions, equipment, and localized services to integrated resorts across Macau and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Official Website: apemacau.com

SOURCE Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Limited