Maison&Objet Intérieurs Hong Kong 2025 Successfully Concludes Second Edition

HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison&Objet Intérieurs Hong Kong returned to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 3–6 December 2025, presenting an enhanced second edition under the theme "Crossroads." The programme brought together three pillars – Inspiration (Design Factory), Discovery (Design Showcase), and Encounters (Le Club) – to celebrate cultural convergence, sustainable innovation, and the fusion of traditional craftsmanship with cutting‑edge design. For the first time, visitors were able to purchase and collect a large part of the objects and furniture exhibited via a dedicated "Shop the exhibition" experience. In partnership with HKTDC's DesignInspire, Maison&Objet Intérieurs Hong Kong 2025 anchored the dialogues about the future of design within the city's wider design constellation, encouraging visitors to circulate between programmes over the week.

Headline results at a glance

180+ brands and 18 artisans from Seoul to Dubai participated

The event attracted around 12,000 visitors across 4 days; professional days 3–5 December and public day 6 December, with over 50% being design professionals . This year saw a year‑on‑year growth of (206%) and was attended predominantly by: Distributors/Wholesalers Retailers Property Developers Hospitality Groups F&B Groups

200 pre‑arranged business‑matching meetings took place

7 talks/panels and 23 speakers were featured across the Dialogues programme.

Crossroads in action: programme highlights

Design Factory

Design Factory is the show's epicentre of inspiration: a curated arena in which material intelligence, cultural translation, and sensory experience are staged as living questions. Conceived to surprise and to recalibrate how we read interiors and hospitality, it gathers four immersive pavilions that approach sustainability not as an afterthought but as an engine for form, texture, and narrative. Visitors move through a sequence that is intentionally paced – an invitation to slow down, look closely, and allow the dialogue between East and West, craft and technology, memory and innovation to unfold through touch, light, sound, and scent. In parallel with the event's new "Shop the exhibition" initiative, a large part of the design works presented in Design Factory can be purchased or collected during the show period, further tightening the link between curation and collection.

Pavilion 1 – "Shifted Mirrors: Fragments of a Dreamed East" curated by Clélie Debehault & Liv Vaisberg (Belgium) and Ann Chan (Hong Kong SAR)

"Shifted Mirrors: Fragments of a Dreamed East", curated by Clélie Debehault and Liv Vaisberg with scenography by Ann Chan, unfolds across a 300 m² landscape of seven room‑like islands. Drawing on the aesthetics of scholar's studios, teahouses, sarangbang, Chinese garden pavilions, and Hong Kong tong lau, the exhibition explores hybridity through minimal architectural gestures, layered textures, and reflective surfaces. The curatorial duo – Debehault, an advisor to luxury houses, galleries, architects and designers, and Vaisberg, an international artistic director known for founding COLLECTIBLE – work with Chan's narrative‑driven scenography to create a promenade where cultural translation becomes material poetics. All works presented here are available for sale.

Pavilion 2 – "Anthropocene Adhocism" curated by Lionel Jadot (Belgium)

"Anthropocene Adhocism", curated by Brussels‑based designer and Zaventem Ateliers founder Lionel Jadot, stages a critique‑turned‑invitation as a visionary hospitality suite. Visitors pass through a cavern woven from electrical cables and e‑waste, into an ecology where salt crystallizes into terrains, seaweed breathes, and felt, wax, roots, mycelium, and organic entrails entwine with aluminium and industrial fragments. Waste becomes resource and the inert grows animate, reframing welcome as an immersive sensory experience in which the recycled and the natural cohabit. Jadot's retro‑futurist world‑building – spanning interiors, objects, and film – charges the space with a palpable energy and a proposition for how we might dwell differently.

Pavilion 3 – "Breath of Bamboo" curated by Korakot Aromdee (Thailand)

"Breath of Bamboo", by Thai bamboo artist and workshop leader Korakot Aromdee, is a walkable pavilion in which wind meets hand and tradition flows through form. The space curves in bamboo, rattan, vine, and grass are bound solely by knots – never nails – translating the rhythm of tide and breeze into structure, movement, and sound. Corridors echo Ban Laem's sea; participatory knot‑tying pillars invite touch; swaying sculptures resolve into harmony. Rooted in village craft and scaled to the world stage, Aromdee's pavilion is organic yet precise – a living story of wind, knot, and craft.

Pavilion 4 – "Living Matters" curated by Elizabeth Leriche (France)

Completing Design Factory, "Living Matters" by Paris‑based curator and trend observer Elizabeth Leriche reveals new sensitive narratives of matter through three sensory universes. "Soft Cocoon" opens the exhibition with enveloping softness and intimate forms that evoke care and the gentleness of childhood, extended by an artistic installation. "Inner Forest" composes a nest‑like habitat of trees, vegetal weavings, and organic materials, honoring artisanal know‑how in dialogue with nature, and inviting us to conceive the home as a porous ecosystem. "Chromatic Exuberance" immerses visitors in a solar gradient from intense yellow to blazing orange, where objects become playful vectors of light and energy. Together, these worlds bridge European and Asian creation and illuminate correspondences between local and global, memory and innovation, matter and imagination.

Design Showcase

Design Showcase is the event's discovery engine: seven immersive interiors and one special presentation that trace an eastward arc from Paris to Seoul. Each environment is conceived as a complete, livable world – a hospitality or residential tableau in which the cities' cultural memory and the designers' contemporary language meet. The sequence is intentionally cinematic, inviting visitors to read affinities and differences as they move from one mise‑en‑scène to the next. This year, the Showcase also aligns with the show's shoppable format: visitors are able to acquire a large part of the objects and furniture presented, bringing immediacy to the encounter between exhibition and everyday life.

Showcase 1 – Paris × Hong Kong: Hubert Le Gall with Alfred Lam, "West Meets East"

The journey opens with "West Meets East", Paris × Hong Kong by Hubert Le Gall and Alfred Lam, a refined yet whimsical reimagining of the Beijing siheyuan. Around a serene open‑air garden, four distinct zones – living, dining, lounge, reading – ompose a thoughtful cross‑cultural dialogue between traditional Chinese heritage and French eclecticism. Antique and vintage finds from L's Where converse with Le Gall's sculptural pieces; tactile layers of wood, metal, and soft fabrics meet playful mirrors and art‑forward accents that nod to the surreal charm of "Alice in Wonderland". The vision is brought to life with a local florist's garden styling, murals by Elsa Jeandedieu, and textured wall treatments by Wallpaper Plus. Le Gall, renowned for poetic, sculptural furniture and museum‑scale scenography, here pairs with Lam, whose Studio1618 stands for composed, material‑forward interiors in Hong Kong SAR.

Showcase 2 – Dubai: Kristina Zanic, "Beyond Majlis"

Representing Dubai, Kristina Zanic presents "Beyond Majlis", a contemporary interpretation of the traditional gathering space that embodies hospitality, conversation, and connection. Vibrant sunset tones inspired by the desert landscape, animated calligraphy projections, and curved modular seating create a warm, interactive setting anchored by a sculptural light feature evoking the desert night sky. Rooted in tradition yet forward‑looking, the installation reflects Dubai's evolving identity and imagines how the Majlis may adapt in years to come.

Showcase 3 – New Delhi: Aparna Kaushik, "Rooh Dilli"

From New Delhi, Aparna Kaushik's "Rooh Dilli" proposes a serene, symmetrical lounge embedded with Mughal planning logic and colonial rigor. Drawing inspiration from Parliament House and Rashtrapati Bhawan as cultural syntheses of European geometry and Indian craftsmanship, the space is composed through restraint and reverence for detail. Hand‑carved Rajasthani stone, intricately woven carpets from desert looms, and artworks echoing the spirit of Raza and Roy articulate a tactile, timeless narrative. The plan unfolds as a sequence along an axis of symmetry, its gentle curvature balancing expansiveness and intimacy while grounding elements such as a central bar counter bring clarity and function.

Showcase 4 – Hong Kong: Steve Leung, "Connect"

In Hong Kong SAR, Steve Leung's "Connect" becomes an immersive meditation on the fusion of tradition and modernity and the dialogue between Eastern and Western sensibilities. A clean‑lined contemporary frame heightened by a clear mirror to extend perspective and layer reflections structures a pared‑back, white‑toned space. At its centre, a deep‑grey curved core anchors the composition, while underfoot, a handmade Tai Ping carpet in refined tonal gradients softens the acoustics and guides circulation, as art furniture and crafted accents inspired by nature and heritage lend texture without pastiche. Every detail is tuned to a philosophy of harmonious coexistence – people with nature, memory with innovation – so that light and shadow intertwine in a quietly contemporary aesthetic.

Showcase 5 – Shanghai: Wu Bin, "Hybridization: Garden Wanderings"

From Shanghai, Wu Bin's "Hybridization: Garden Wanderings" offers a soft incision in the momentum of Shanghai. A dim, textured path becomes a multisensory threshold; Empire International Flooring underfoot warms the step; walls clad in bark‑like surfaces recall scorched wood. Projections shimmer with everyday traces; built‑in cabinets open like urban windows; ambient sound ripples through the space. An M77 tea cabinet reads as a quiet cube that opens inward as a private archive and outward to the city as a poetic ledger of daily life. Yardcom's spice garden sits at the centre like a small island, inviting visitors to pause and remember the city through scent. Reclaimed materials are woven throughout, articulating sustainability as a quiet care for the future, while Moorgen lighting casts a veil like dusk settling over a city. The result is a mosaic of textures, scents, and light that reminds us how to feel again.

Showcase 6 – Seoul: Teo Yang, "Fragments of HK, A Letter from Seoul"

From Seoul, Teo Yang's "Fragments of HK, A Letter from Seoul" becomes a library‑like interior that reassembles the emotions Koreans have carried for Hong Kong – particularly those rooted in the 1980s and 1990s – into a cultural portrait. Posters, music, film scenes, and cherished objects are arranged like books on shelves where personal taste becomes collective memory and a private collection expands into a public archive. Continuing South Korea's tradition of the library as a place for receiving guests and exchange, the installation invites visitors to enter as if stepping into someone's study to share dialogue and contemplation between past and present, Seoul and Hong Kong.

Special Showcase "Salon Les Nouveaux Ensembliers"

Mobilier National × Maison&Objet – Paul Bonlarron: "Dining Room"

The Mobilier National × Maison&Objet collaboration, "Dining Room" by Paul Bonlarron, winner of the "Maison&Objet Design Showcase Award 2025", simmers "from plate to wall," transforming culinary by‑products into matter, colour, and household objects. A large banquet table feeds the eye with eggshell enamel plates, bread‑pulp light fixtures, vegetable‑bioplastic stained‑glass windows, a pleated tablecloth dyed with natural onion peel, and a tapestry made from eggplant skin. Decorative indulgence meets sustainable fantasy in a dining room that is as sensorial as it is thought‑provoking.

Special Showcase, La Rue – Patrizia Moroso, "Resonant Landscapes"

Completing this constellation on La Rue – a connective passageway that takes visitors through the event spaces - Moroso presents "Resonant Landscapes", a special installation curated by Patrizia Moroso and dedicated to the "Pebble Rubble" collection by Front Design. Developed through 3D scans of natural surfaces and wrapped in exclusive Kvadrat Febrik textiles, "Pebble Rubble"s sculptural, modular forms transform the textures and shapes of rocks, moss, and forest ground into a poetic terrain where the act of sitting becomes an encounter with nature's enduring calm.

Le Club

Le Club is the show's chamber of encounters – a business lounge conceived by Lim + Lu and CL3 Architects as a love letter to Hong Kong's ingenuity and everyday beauty. The designers begin with the city's humble plaster stool, ubiquitous in cha chaan tengs, wet markets, and street stalls, and elevate it into an architectural language that is at once rhythmic and intimate. Thousands of stools are stacked to form a permeable wall system that defines the perimeter while maintaining visual connection; overhead, the same modularity becomes a lighting canopy, turning repetition into cadence. The plan is rigorously ordered around two concentric squares: an inner square for relaxed, lifestyle‑oriented seating and coffee tables; and an outer square calibrated for functional meetings and business exchange. Two reception desks anchor the entry, while a central bar operates as the space's social heart – a catalyst for informal conversations that often seed formal collaborations.

Furniture across Le Club has been thoughtfully curated to mirror the city's layered character. Bespoke pieces by Lim + Lu and CL3 sit alongside vintage and borrowed items, allowing patina and precision to coexist. The "Trolley Cart Sofa" playfully reinterprets the push carts that knit together Hong Kong's street life, and circular partitions inspired by restaurant tabletops create flexible, semi‑private pockets that can expand or contract with the ebb and flow of the day. The effect is a lounge that feels both familiar and elevated: the ergonomics of hospitality refined through the lens of urban memory. With the show's new shoppable format, a large part of the objects and furniture featured in Le Club can also be purchased or collected during the event, reinforcing the lounge's role as a place where ideas translate quickly into action.

VVIP and industry presence

Maison&Objet Intérieurs Hong Kong 2025 welcomed a strong roster of VVIP guests and senior decision‑makers across design, hospitality, development, retail and galleries, including; Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, PMQ Management Co. Ltd., Hopewell Hotel, Hang Lung Properties, and Hysan Development Company Limited. Their participation underlined Hong Kong's position as a dynamic node in the global design ecosystem and the event's role as a catalyst for international collaboration.

Dialogues and business‑matching programme

Under the Dialogues banner, Maison&Objet Intérieurs Hong Kong 2025 convened 7 sessions featuring 23 speakers across themes such as sustainable innovation, material intelligence, hospitality futures and collecting design. The business‑matching service facilitated 200+ one‑to‑one business matching meetings, connecting design users and design professionals from the region and abroad, resulting in over 50 deals signed or in post‑show discussion.

Brand Corner: focused exchanges that convert

Next to Le Club, the Brand Corner hosted micro‑showcases by partners including Dedar, Hunat, RCB Casa, Phillip Jeffries, StoneX, Jaipur Rugs, Tai Ping Carpets, Empire, Lutron, M77, Yardcom, Eastern Edition, GSA, Vogue Living, Ming Pao Weekly, designboom, and Sensis. Exhibitors shared testimonials on targeted engagement and conversion:

"As a Brand Corner exhibitor, we experienced high-quality engagement with decision-makers and industry-relevant visitors. The format facilitated concrete business opportunities and productive follow-up discussions." – Eastern Edition

"Participating in Maison & Objet Intérieurs Hong Kong 2025 was an enriching experience, filled with vibrant energy and quality interactions. Engaging with potential customers and businesses at our brand corner sparked meaningful conversations and connections." —-Tai Ping Carpets

"A Global Stage for Cutting-Edge Design，Maison&Objet Intérieurs Hong Kong，has attracted many industry professionals to attend. As such, we took the opportunity to engage in further discussions with various partners and interacted closely with top designers from around the world. We look forward to more collaborations with EMPIRE Wood Flooring in the future. We also hope that Maison&Objet will continue to grow in scale and influence in 2026, drawing even more attention and participation." - EMPIRE

Mr. Philippe Delhomme, President of Maison&Objet: "Maison&Objet Interiors Hong Kong stands out, in my eyes, as much more than a regional event: it is a strategic platform in the heart of Asia, designed to support brands where the dynamics of growth, innovation and influence are playing out today.

By choosing Hong Kong, the international crossroad of design, commerce and creation in Asia, we are fully mobilising the strengths and reputation of Maison&Objet with a clear desire: to connect, unite and create new collaborations between brands, designers, buyers and specifiers.

Through this event, we affirm a strong ambition: to build a coherent and complementary international ecosystem of Maison&Objet Paris, capable of inspiring, immersing and connecting the players in design and lifestyle, and above all supporting them sustainably in the growth of their activity, in Asia and well beyond."

"Shop the exhibition" with Affinités: connecting curation and collection

The city‑first "Shop the exhibition" experience allowed visitors to browse a digital catalogue of 200+ pieces presented in Hong Kong for the first time and place pre‑orders on site.

Co‑creation across the city's wider design constellation

Running in dialogue with DesignInspire and Business of Design Week (BODW), Maison&Objet Intérieurs Hong Kong 2025 amplified cross‑programme circulation and exchange, encouraging audiences to move between platforms and catalysing collaborative opportunities identified for the future.

