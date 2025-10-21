Maison&Objet Intérieurs Hong Kong Unveils Full Programme: Design Factory, Design Showcase & Le Club

3-6 December 2025 at HKCEC: Eight immersive interiors, a special Mobilier National presentation, 200+ brands and a curated business lounge

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison&Objet Intérieurs Hong Kong returns 3–6 December 2025 to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) with three core sections – Design Factory, Design Showcase and Le Club – under the theme "Crossroads," spotlighting Asian design, collaboration and business opportunities.

Maison&Objet Intérieurs Hong Kong 2025 Key Visual

The 2025 edition brings together 200+ brands and makers, eight immersive interiors across seven design capitals, and a curated networking lounge for pre-registered professionals. Access is free upon registration; the fair opens to the design‑interested public on 6 December.

At a glance – the three sections

Design Factory

Four immersive pavilions focused on sustainability, material innovation and cultural dialogue: "Shifted Mirrors: Fragments of a Dreamed East," "Anthropocene Adhocsime," "Breath of Bamboo" and "Living Matters."

Design Showcase

Eight interiors reimagining hybrid living and hospitality, featuring creators from Paris × Hong Kong (Hubert Le Gall with Alfred Lam), Dubai (Kristina Zanic), New Delhi (Aparna Kaushik), Hong Kong (Steve Leung), Shanghai (Wu Bin) and Seoul (Teo Yang).

Le Club

A business lounge by CL3 and Lim + Lu with 24 brand displays and a tailored Business Programme connecting design professionals with opportunities in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

Special Presentations

La Rue – Resonant Landscapes (Moroso)

On La Rue, the connective passageway threading the Maison&Objet experience, Moroso presents an installation curated by Patrizia Moroso around Front Design's Pebble Rubble collection. Developed from 3D scans of natural surfaces and upholstered in Kvadrat Febrik textiles, the sculptural, modular forms translate rocks, moss and forest ground into a soft, tactile terrain where sitting becomes a quiet encounter with nature's calm.

Mobilier National × Maison&Objet – Design Showcase Award 2025

Co‑presented with Mobilier National to deepen bridges between French savoir‑faire and Asian design culture. Laureate Paul Bonlarron unveils a "Dining Room" where culinary by‑products become matter and spectacle – eggshell enamel plates, bread‑pulp luminaires, vegetable‑bioplastic stained glass, an onion‑dyed pleated tablecloth and a tapestry crafted from eggplant skin.

Event details and registration

Dates: 3–6 December 2025

Venue: Hall 3C, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong)

Admission: Free upon registration

Register: https://profil.maison-objet.com/en/hong-kong/registration.htm

Full press release and media kit: LINK HERE

About Maison&Objet

Since 1994, Maison&Objet (SAFI, a subsidiary of Ateliers d'Art de France and RX France) has connected the global decor, design and lifestyle community through its trade shows and digital platform, highlighting trends and accelerating business. Its mission is to reveal talent, inspire dialogue online and offline, and foster growth across the sector.

Lead Sponsor: Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong's positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

